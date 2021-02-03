

Coup: an additional complication for the delicate relations between Myanmar and China





BANGKOK (AP) – Before Monday’s coup in Myanmar, the country’s relations with China were already complicated by Chinese investments in its infrastructure and the Burmese military’s campaigns along their shared border.

The coup impeached national leader Aung San Suu Kyi just over a year after Chinese President Xi Jinping showed her support with the first visit by a Beijing head of state to Myanmar since 2001 and 33 agreements on a wide range of issues. .

Army Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hliang took over the new government under a year-long state of emergency.

Even though China played no part in the ousting of Suu Kyi, Beijing is likely to have an even greater influence on the country, analysts say. This is especially likely if the United States and other Western governments impose sanctions to try to punish the regime.









In a briefing on the situation at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, the UN envoy to Myanmar condemned the coup and urged the council to support democracy in the country. But it was unclear whether the council would issue a statement calling for the restoration of democracy and the release of all military detainees, as UN missions in China and Russia have said they must. send it to their capitals for review.





Beijing’s initial reaction to the coup has been measured.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that China was studying the situation, describing Myanmar as a “friendly neighbor.” He urged Myanmar to properly manage the situation in accordance with its laws and constitution and to “maintain political and social stability”.





China has invested billions of dollars in Myanmar’s mines, oil and gas pipelines and other infrastructure and is its main trading partner. But while the ruling Communist Party in China tends to favor other authoritarian regimes, it has had a checkered history with Myanmar’s military, at times linked to its campaigns against Chinese ethnic minority groups and drug trafficking along of their long mountainous border.







It was in part a backlash against China’s growing dominance over Myanmar’s economy ten years ago that led the previous junta to shift towards democratic reforms and civilian rule that allowed Suu Kyi to join Parliament and become the de facto ruler of the country, even as the military retained ultimate power.





Suu Kyi has drawn closer to Beijing in recent years as she defended the military against condemnation of atrocities against Myanmar’s Rohingya minority. This may have increased the mistrust of military leaders, especially after their party suffered a resounding loss in the recent elections.

“There was always a risk that the military would step in to try and strengthen their power,” Champa Patel, Asia-Pacific program director at Chatham House in London, said in an emailed statement. “Their insecurity worsened as (Suu Kyi) consolidated his power in the country and deepened his ties with countries like China.”

The coup came just three weeks after the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who met Suu Kyi as well as military officials in the capital, Naypyitaw. The visit was seen in part as an endorsement of Suu Kyi’s party’s victory in the October election and in part as a signal that Beijing would like to see faster progress on the plans agreed a year earlier.

Some have speculated that Beijing may have given the generals a nod.

But while the coup may lead Myanmar’s rulers to rely more on support from China, the supplier of most of their weapons and one of the country’s biggest sources of foreign investment, the researcher Zhao Gancheng from the Shanghai Institute for International Studies said it was unwelcome. disturbance.

“As a neighboring country, I don’t see any good for China, since all of China’s investment and infrastructure building requires a stable environment,” Zhao said. “China is concerned about this development,” he said.

Regardless of internal politics, antagonisms and personal ambitions that might have prompted Min Aung Hliang and other military leaders to seize power, China is called upon to continue to expand its influence in Myanmar given the huge plans already underway. course of construction and the depth of Chinese involvement in business. ranging from casinos, factories and real estate development to pipelines and ports.

Last week, the Chinese consortium leading a deepwater port project at Kyaukphyu on the northwest coast began soliciting bids for environmental assessments of the project. Anchoring the Beijing Belt and Road Initiative to build infrastructure across much of Asia connecting its economy to the rest of the world, it will give China coveted land access to the Bay of Bengal.

China has massive commitments in mining, hydroelectric and other construction projects, part of the $ 21.5 billion it has pledged to invest in Myanmar. Suu Kyi’s government was moving slowly with such projects, some of which face strong local opposition.

“China has strategic and vested interests in keeping Myanmar as stable as possible,” said Chris Ankerson, professor at the NYU School of Professional Studies Center for Global Affairs. “It works to China’s advantage to be seen as someone who should be consulted.”

After nearly a decade of reform and gradual opening up of Myanmar’s long isolated economy, US and Western companies have made only temporary investments, usually with local or Asian partners.

Western governments that have already imposed sanctions on Min Aung Hliang and other top military leaders and companies for human rights abuses therefore have relatively little leverage in persuading Myanmar’s rulers to restore the regime. civil.

The military may have decided, in the end, that the cost of defying Western public opinion by staging a coup was outweighed by its own national considerations – namely a determination to oust Suu Kyi, said. Ankerson.

In the past, the military has at times sought to counter China’s growing influence on the economy, showing “a more independent trend that sought to counteract Chinese influence,” Patel of Chatham House said.

But the generals control much of Myanmar’s economy and are likely to maneuver to maximize what they can earn from relations with their Chinese partners.

Min Aung Hliang is a major investor in Myanma Economic Holdings PLC, a conglomerate established by the military in 1990 that has major joint projects with Chinese companies, including the Letpadaung copper mine.

“China will have more leverage to bring Myanmar further into the orbit of its own economic development plans,” said John G. Dale, professor at George Mason University in Virginia.

And Japan, Singapore and other countries that are more heavily invested in Myanmar are likely to balk at harsh measures against the newly established military regime, say Gregory B. Poling and Simon Tran Hudes of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“And the biggest foreign player in Myanmar’s economy, China, will be only too happy to recalibrate its commitment to recognize new facts on the ground. This will likely soften the shock of any US sanction, which Min Aung Hlaing has arguably already anticipated and rejected, ”they said in a report.

