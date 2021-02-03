Hatred for Donald Trump metastasizes to hate his supporters





ANALYSIS / OPINION:

As many of us sit back and be subjected to the continued collapse of various people who “hate” President Donald Trump, an affliction has metastasized to hate his 75 million supporters.

The latest example is Nancy Sinatra, the daughter of Frank Sinatra, now 80 years old. In an interview with the Guardian, in which she “hopes for peace in the United States”, the newspaper reported her feelings about Mr. Trump: “The past four years, however, have taken a toll on her. Mental Health. “I couldn’t believe this great nation had fallen so low,” she said. “I will never forgive the people who voted for him, never. I have an angry place in me now. I hope this doesn’t kill me. ”

What a horrible way to live. But she can do more than just “hope” that she isn’t hatred – she can decide to stop it.

Whenever we hear about how horrible Mr. Trump is or how he is hated by a politician, celebrity or whatever, we have to ask ourselves why exactly? Interestingly, no one who continues to profess their rage against him ever notes anything specific about what he did to instigate such hatred.

Here is a suggestion for Ms. Sinatra to help her stop hating. She is known for her support of our veterans. In addition, she insisted on supporting our troops during the Vietnam War and was ostracized by her contemporaries for it. Perhaps his feelings clouded his awareness of what Mr. Trump has done to improve the quality of life for our veterans.

In addition to bringing thousands of soldiers home after seemingly endless conflicts, the historic Middle East peace accords will also, as long as they survive under the Democratic Party’s war machine, save thousands of military lives. and civilians all over the Middle East, if not the world.

Additionally, in 2020, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie noted in The Hill: “The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has never performed better, in part because President Trump has given veterans the real choice and permanent use of private health care providers. After a series of disasters exposing the corruption and incompetence of the AV, under Mr. Trump’s leadership, the AV achieved a 90% “trust and approval” rating, Secretary Wilkie noted in an interview with Fox News.

During the “Women’s March” at Mr. Trump’s inauguration in 2017, the hatred and rage directed at Mr. Trump would have made more sense if we had known it was a mere projection . Whether it’s Madonna, Ashley Judd, or now Nancy Sinatra, none of these women would admit that Donald Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton actually allowed women addicted to the Hollywood machine to really take control of their lives.

As we learned from Ronan Farrow’s reporting, Harvey Weinstein was protected by his long-standing association with Hillary Clinton and ultimately the Democratic Party machine. If Hillary had won, Harvey Weinstein, and perhaps others like him, would have gained even more power. Ms. Sinatra, like most other American women, undoubtedly cares about the quality of women’s lives and our ability to make the choices that are best for us. They are likely to think this is the reason they hate Mr. Trump.

Still, that doesn’t make much sense. Financial stability is the key to our independence and our dreams and was ultimately offered not only to women, but to all Americans, by… Mr. Trump. During his administration, this country saw the creation of an economy that was the best in history, not only for this country but in the world. Millions of women were lifted out of poverty, small businesses were created and thrived, wages rose and the racial wage gap was finally reduced to its lowest level.

More women, like all Americans, once again enjoyed a minimum of financial prosperity. The American dream in all its variety was back.

It’s hard to know why someone chooses to hate a complete stranger, especially one who has made everyone’s life exponentially better. Ms Sinatra’s father left his family so he could marry Ava Gardner, a union that would only last a few years. His mother, Nancy Sinatra, would never marry again, carrying a torch for her former husband until his death.

Then there is Ms. Sinatra’s sister, Tina. She was profiled by “60 Minutes” in 2000 and confirmed her father’s involvement in the Mafia and his helping to interfere with the presidential primary season of 1962. CBS News reported: “Tina Sinatra, 52 years old , says his father told him Patriarch Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy, wanted the Mafia’s help in organizing the union vote in the 1960 West Virginia primary, in which then-Senator John Kennedy American, faced Sen. Hubert Humphrey from Minnesota… ”They asked, and according to Tina Sinatra, her father and the crowd, delivered.

At the end of her interview with The Guardian, Ms Sinatra was asked about her own song ‘These boots are made to walk’ and the public perception that she was political during the tumultuous 1960s. She denied that she wanted a political message and then noted: “People see what they want to see.” Indeed.

Could Nancy Sinatra’s personal experiences impact her view of other powerful men? Who knows. What we do know, however, is that anything that subjects her to such a meteoric hatred of strangers to the point where she is afraid it might kill her, is not worth her emotional destruction, deserves our pity, and it is right. to say not at all. about Mr. Trump and his supporters.

• Tammy Bruce, President of Independent Women’s Voice, author and contributor to Fox News, is a radio host.

