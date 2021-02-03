Roshan digital accounts attract $ 400 million in four months – Newspaper





KARACHI: Foreign currency inflows through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) reached $ 400 million in four months, reflecting growing confidence in the new state banking initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 10, 2020.

ADRs aim to attract millions of Pakistanis living abroad by offering yields on deposits much higher than those of developed economies.

So far, total inflows to the GDR have reached $ 400 million, the SBP said in response to a question on Tuesday.

A senior banker said inflows were encouraging, but slow, in line with government and State Bank expectations. However, attracting $ 400 million in four months could be a good replacement for hot money.

The country had received around $ 3.4 billion in domestic bonds by March FY20. The total amount of $ 3.4 billion landed in FY20. Most of the foreign investments qualified as “hot money” left the country in the last quarter of fiscal year 20 after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SBP also said that so far the total number of accounts opened for the GDR has reached 80,000. It is not known from which country and region the Pakistanis open the most accounts.

However, banking experts and currency traders claim that most of the accounts were opened by Pakistanis living in the Gulf region, which provides 65% of total remittances to the country.

RDAs were launched for Non-Resident Pakistanis (PNRs) to allow them to remotely open bank accounts in Pakistan through online digital portals without physically going to branches.

Using their RDAs, PNRs can now benefit from digital banking services, including access to online banking, domestic money transfers, utility bills and tuition payment in Pakistan, as well as investments in government bills, the stock market and the real estate sector with repatriation option.

If the current account remains in surplus with an improvement in foreign exchange reserves, the inflow via the RDA could be higher in the second half of the current FY21 fiscal year, the banker said.

Along with the RDA account, the SBP launched the Naya Pakistan Savings Certificate with the aim of boosting the country’s economy by attracting foreign investment.

Buyers can own the certificate in US dollar with the highest interest rate of 7pc and in Pak rupees with the highest rate of 11pc per annum as long as the investment is made for 5 years.

Banks offer both Islamic and conventional accounts and in various eligible currencies (not just USD) in accordance with relevant SBP rules and regulations.

Posted in Dawn on February 3, 2021

