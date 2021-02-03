“Mussolini, Mubarak… why do so many dictators have names beginning with M? Rahul launches veiled attack on PM Modi





“Why do so many dictators have names with M?”: Rahul Gandhi launches a new attack on PM Modi. New Delhi: On Wednesday, the head of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, seized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without really taking his name. Speaking to the microblogging website Twitter, he asked “why do so many dictators have names beginning with M?”. Gandhi appointed former Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini, former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and others to suggest that Prime Minister Modi was also part of the group of “dictatorial leaders”. “Why do so many dictators have names that start with Mr. Marcos Mussolini Miloševi Mubarak Mobutu Musharraf Micombero,” said Gandhi, Congressman from Wayanad. The descendant of Congress has firmly attacked the Union government’s new agricultural laws and expressed solidarity with the farmers who have been demonstrating at Delhi’s borders since late last year. In a previous Twitter post in the wake of the violence at the Republic Day tractor rally, he said it was time to choose sides and he would take democracy and join the farmers. Rahul Gandhi criticizes the 2021 Union budget Gandhi, who was recommended by the Delhi Congress as the party’s next chairman in his recent resolution, also criticized the Union’s 2021 budget, saying it was only for the benefit of crony capitalists. “Forget about putting money in people’s hands, Modi Govt plans to hand over India’s assets to his buddy capitalist friends,” he said. Alleging that there was no increase in the budget of the defense forces, he said the prime minister only spent Diwali with them for public relations photo ops. “China occupied our territory and killed our soldiers. The prime minister is passing Diwali with them for public relations photos. Why didn’t he increase the defense budget for them?” in another Gandhi tweets.







