Time to reach out for peace: Pakistani army chief General Bajwa surprises





General Bajwas’ decision to tone down his rhetoric against India came at a time when he and Prime Minister Imran Khan faced heavy attacks from an alliance of opposition parties.

UPDATE FEBRUARY 03, 2021 at 2:13 p.m. IST

Pakistan is committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence and it is time to extend the hand of peace in all directions, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said in a statement on Tuesday. surprise. The army chiefs’ remarks, considered to be aimed at New Delhi, contrasted sharply with his shrill tone against India, especially after New Delhi carried out airstrikes on terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. after the Pulwama bombing of 2019 and later scrapped Jammu and Kashmir special status.

General Bajwa, who made the statement at the Pakistan Air Force cadet graduation ceremony, continued. Pakistan and India must also resolve the long-standing problem of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion, said General Bajwa during the military event, according to a statement released by the military.

New Delhi did not respond to remarks from army chiefs. A counterterrorism official said it may be too early to conclude that General Bajwa had changed his position. We’ll have to check if this is a one-off comment or if there are other indicators of a possible change as well, he said.

Either way, it will take much more than words to help put bilateral relations between the two main rivals on a level playing field. Pakistan, the official said, should take concrete steps to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure on its soil and end support for terrorists to convince New Delhi that it was serious in improving relations.

General Bajwas’ decision to tone down his rhetoric against India came at a time when he and Prime Minister Imran Khan faced heavy attacks from an alliance of opposition parties who united last year to try to force Prime Minister Khan to resign.

A Pakistani observer said New Delhi should respond to actions rather than words, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took steps early in his first term to restore ties. But his honest attempt to end the animosity by paying an unplanned visit to Pakistan was followed by an attack on Pathankot Air Base in December 2015.

Not wanting to let terrorists derail the peace process, India worked with Islamabad to act against Jaish-e-Mohammed, but found Islamabad unwilling to keep its promise.

