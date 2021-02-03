Seoul looks to Biden administration in search of breakthrough in North Korea – The diplomat

Publicity

With Joe Biden sworn in as the new president of the United States on January 20, despite the unexpected storming of the U.S. Capitol by far-right activists in an attempt to overturn the election results, most countries have lauded the return of an experienced politician to the United States. presidency.

Four years of former President Donald Trump America First Doctrine seriously weighed on other countries’ faith in the United States January 20, US foreign policy is in someone’s hands again who knows the importance of alliances and follows the customs of international diplomacy on the basis of integrity and compromise.

While most countries are eager to cooperate with the Biden administration, Asia-Pacific countries are still calculating the possible consequences of China, an ultimate power in the region. Despite the change in administrations, most countries still expect the United States to continue to push its partners to participate in Washington-led efforts to isolate China from power and influence in countries and regions. neighbors.

Before Biden really stepped up his action in Asia, Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on January 26. The two leaders shared their views on how to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and the denuclearization of North Korea. process. Xi has said he supports the United States’ role in the dialogue with South Korea and North Korea, but experts warn that this support is mostly academic. China’s main objective is to ensure that Seoul does not act as Washington’s staunch watchdog vis-à-vis Beijing. The call was seen as an attempt to influence the loyalty of the Moons before the South Korean leader holds his first appeal with President Biden.

On the same day as the Moon-Xi call, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke by phone with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Speaking to Kang, Blinken stressed Bidens’ willingness to strengthen the alliance and the importance of consistent trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan to address issues in East Asia. It was the second call between the Biden and Moon administrations after Biden took office. Blue House and White House national security officials spoke by phone on January 23 to discuss the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and ways to cooperate to achieve that goal.

Kang and Blinken both agreed that North Korea’s nuclear program was an issue to be urgently addressed in the Biden administration and confirmed they would work closely together to resolve the issue. Moon and Biden have yet to speak on the phone but a call will be made this week, according to the Blue House.

With the end of the Trump era, Moon also began to reshuffle his team in foreign affairs, but regardless of what Moon does, the prospects of bringing both the United States and North Korea to the table are very pessimistic. Instead, Biden’s team is likely considering the old-school strategy of pressuring North Korea with strategic patience.

Joel Wit, a senior researcher at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC, told the Diplomat that Biden is unlikely to jump at the idea of ​​hosting a summit with North Korea Kim Jong Un, even though past US approaches have proven to be true. be failures. Strategic patience was a mistake and a huge failure, according to Wit. Many exerted maximum pressure, but I think it was a reckless approach.

Wit suggests that the Obama administrations’ approach to making a deal with Iran is a path the White House Biden could take with North Korea. The insistence on verifiable complete irreversible denuclearization, or CVID, has never been realistic as a productive solution to the nuclear problem. The best approach is a phased approach to denuclearization, which essentially means canceling their nuclear program, Wit said.

During his confirmation hearing in the Senate, Blinken said the entire approach and policy towards North Korea would be reviewed during his tenure. While Blinken mentionned With diplomatic inducements not specified as possible carrot for Pyongyang in an interview with NBC on February 1, Seoul pundits predict that Biden will not want to speak with Kim in person like Trump did.

Given the dim prospects for resuming US-North Korean negotiations, Seoul has offered inter-Korean cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pyongyang has consistently turned down the offer, saying there is no coronavirus case. in North Korea.

Experts say that behind this rejection lies Pyongyang’s realization that Seoul cannot persuade Washington to lift the devastating UN-led economic sanctions against it. In Kim’s eyes, all of the inter-Korean cooperation and advances of 2018 mean nothing since the failure of the 2019 Hanoi summit, forcing Kim to return home empty-handed.

If the United States is to lift the sanctions, which in turn would likely trigger a broader cancellation of sanctions, then the North must offer concrete concessions, ideally related to nuclear warheads and missiles, Robert Kelly, professor at National University from Pusan ​​to South Korea, told the diplomat. He added that Kim’s offer at the Hanoi summit, dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear facility in return for sanctions relief, was not fair trade and Pyongyang needs to spit more to make a deal.

As of now, both Washington and Pyongyang have confirmed that they have clear boundaries for reaching a deal and that it is difficult to see how to reconcile their positions. However, the South Korean government still hopes that Kim Jong Un visits Seoul before the end of Moons’ tenure in May 2022. Given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul may be content with even a virtual meeting with Kim. .

At the press conference for Seoul-based foreign correspondents on January 27, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Kim had promised to visit Seoul and expressed hope that another inter-Korean summit could take place. if Pyongyang agrees to reactivate its dialogue with Seoul.

To break the current stalemate, some pundits have called for a declaration officially ending the Korean War. Supporters say a declaration of end of war could reactivate stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang, but critics believe it could lead to a gradual breakdown of the US-Korea alliance.

There can be no real peace without justice, no justice without transparency and no transparency with a totalitarian state practiced in the art of strategic deception, Lee Sung-yoon, professor at Tufts University, told the Diplomat . Lee added that the United States knows that a declaration of end of war is a prelude to a peace treaty without denuclearization and that will lead to the dismantling of Combined Forces Command and calls for the expulsion of American forces in Korea.

The peace seems pleasantly soft, but de facto peace is not maintained by agreements on paper but by credible deterrence, Lee said. The Biden administration will not bite. He will avoid what is not just a false peace, but a ploy to force US forces out of Korea.