Boris Johnson calls for ‘urgent action’ by EU after ‘undermining’ Northern Ireland protocol





Yahoo News UK In pictures: Snow covered northern England as Met Office issues orange ‘life threatening’ weather warning Parts of northern England were blanketed in snow on Tuesday as the Met Office issued a life threatening weather warning An orange weather warning for snow went into effect across much of South Yorkshire and in parts of Derbyshire, West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester on Tuesday at 3 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. The warning means there is the possibility of travel delays, road closures and rail tracks, power cuts and potential risks to life and property, the Met Office said.Read more: Britons are waking up to the snow. There is probably between 3cm and 8cm of snow in the area, with 10cm to 15cm possible in areas above 200m. leading to a temporary pavement closure, and a truck jack-knifed on the same westbound freeway between Exit 23 and Exit 22 in the early hours. Snow is expected to move north during Tuesday mo over The next seven days, much of Scotland is also bracing for frigid and snowy conditions, and a snow and ice alert is also in place from central Scotland to the Midlands until midnight on Tuesday , which is likely to affect public transport and motorists Read more: NHS tells people to walk like a penguin to avoid slipping on ice Between 5cm and 10cm of snow could fall on land highest in the south of Scotland and the northernmost counties of England with the possibility of 20cm or more through the highest roads. MET Bureau deputy chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: While the south of the UK Hanging on to the milder air for much of this week as the weekend approaches, the area of ​​low pressure responsible for snow in the north of the UK will clear, allowing the colder air pushing south and west across much of the country. old for all.

