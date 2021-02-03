Difficult figures: the infernal month of January in Portugal, the triumph of Sputnik V, no term limit for Vietnam, Turkey arrests students

So you put it all together, and now Navalny is a big thorn alongside Putin and it’s a reason for Americans and many Europeans to want to increase sanctions against Russia, which we will now see. They will primarily not be against Russian sectors of the economy or key companies. They will mainly be against individuals, Russian elites, close to Putin, against any of those who are seen to be involved in the Navalny affair, and probably against some ministers and perhaps some oligarchs. The intention would be to embarrass Putin and undermine some of his support at the elite level, as that is the only way to put pressure on Putin. The mass opposition is not there. Let’s also keep in mind the protests we are seeing in Russia in favor of Navalny, as dramatic as they were, and we had 5,000 arrests across Russia last week, but they are tiny compared to Belarus. They are tiny compared to the arrests for the protests you saw in Khabarovsk just a year ago in Russia. So, it’s not as if … as big of a deal as that in Western headlines, the point is that Putin is still pretty firmly entrenched in Russia itself, and his willingness to take a hard line and crack down on himself. make sure this stays the case is pretty much complete.

Okay then. Why is the EU struggling with the distribution of vaccines?

Well, in part, because the EU is working together. It is coordinated, all countries manage the credits and the distribution of vaccines as a single European union. In principle, this gives them a lot more influence in the market, but it also means it’s big, it’s bureaucratic, and it took them a while to place large orders, which meant that ‘they were behind the United States and the United Kingdom. And so now the United States is moving to 10% of the vaccinated population, while Europe looks more like two or three, and there is no doubt that Europeans are frustrated about that. This means a few months of bigger release in Europe, as these South African and other much more transmissible variants come out, while the United States in the coming months should look better. The vaccine distribution you are already seeing in Israel with more than 50% of the population having been bitten, the percentage of spread of cases is already decreasing significantly. This is really very good news, and for the EU it will lead to negative reactions. There is no doubt, but overall I think they will be okay. European leaders will be fine and by the middle of the year, as they get vaccinated in the population, they will see the same level of restriction in terms of mortality and hospitalizations. The vaccines, the capacity level of those vaccines, just a fantastic story for everyone as they roll out.

Is the Republican Party fracturing?

I do not think so. I mean, I now see Senate Minority Leader McConnell going after Marjorie Greene, the crazy QAnon congressman, but remember McConnell also initially did it in terms of Trump and impeachment, then backed down when he realized the party was not with him. So I think it’s pretty clear that some leaders of the Republican Party would rather get rid of the crazier, Trumpist elements of the party, but if it turns out that the party is not there, and the people who supports the party The Republican Party is not here, so they will step back to ensure the unity of the party. And so, let’s remember that whatever they end up doing, the leadership of the Republican Party is not going to risk political power. They do not risk the fragmentation of their party. They took a hit in Georgia. They lost two seats and lost control of the Senate, largely because the Trumpist wing of the party was too big, they couldn’t stop Trump from making many voters in Georgia feel like this election was rigged. , so why should they show up, and Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly has the potential to cause trouble at the margins, but not to fragment the party, because the leadership will not allow it. So the answer to the Republican Party divide, in my opinion, is a very, very strong no.

Finally, it’s groundhog day, six more winter weeks, and what else?

Oh, that must be the lockdown, six more weeks of lockdown. Why? Because it’s a horrible pandemic year. And so, I think of Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, that means he’s stuck underground for another six months, not to mention the snow.

