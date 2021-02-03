The government does not want any missing person in the country: PM – Pakistan





Aide says PM is ready to step down if opposition leaders deposit laundered money in the treasury

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the government does not want any missing persons in the country and has ordered the relevant authorities to ensure that the orders are carried out in letter and spirit.

Presiding over a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Khan also took note of the protest organized by federal government employees and ordered the removal of anomalies in the way of uniform pay for employees working in the provinces and the Center.

Reacting to the fatal traffic accident in Islamabad on Monday evening which left four dead, the prime minister called for discouraging the protocol culture adopted under the pretext of security.

The meeting was also informed that more than 100,000 housing units had been built under the Naya Pakistan housing program and that another 100,000 would be built over the next six months.

A meeting participant told Dawn that at the direction of the Prime Minister, a recent order from the Islamabad High Court on Missing Persons was presented at the meeting where the government and the Prime Minister were held responsible for their disappearance.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said in the judgment: The worthy Prime Minister and members of the Federal Cabinet would be held responsible for the failure of part of the state to protect constitutionally guaranteed rights citizens because the responsibility ends at the top.

Enforced disappearance is the most heinous and intolerable crime in a constitutionally governed society. Why, in the present case, this tribunal should not declare all the prime ministers and members of the cabinet responsible who have held the respective public functions from the date on which the petitioner’s son disappeared until he was found or at least a satisfactory explanation is given for the absence of these.

The chief justice said the attorney general’s assistance was needed and that he had to submit a list of prime ministers and federal cabinet members who occupied said offices from 2015 to the next court date.

The learned attorney general should also inform this court of the reasons why exemplary charges cannot be imposed on those who could be held responsible for the state’s failure to provide a satisfactory explanation for the disappearance of the applicant’s son, according to the jugement.

Participants in the meetings quoted Prime Minister Khan as saying: I totally agree with the court’s ruling that there should be no missing persons in the country and that the government is responsible for anyone who goes missing.

He ordered the adoption of effective legislation to ensure that no one is missing in the country.

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said a bill on enforced disappearances had been pending in parliament for two years and nothing was being done about it.

In this regard, the Minister of Justice, Farogh Naseem, said that the Ministry of the Interior had sent him a letter and that it was a matter of the Ministry of the Interior and not the Ministry of human rights.

Prime Minister Khan ordered the Minister of Justice to sit down with all stakeholders on Thursday and settle the matter as we do not want a missing person in our government.

Employee salaries

Noting the protests organized by employees of a federal ministry, Khan ordered that salaries be reduced to the same level as those levied by employees of other provincial and federal ministries.

There is an anomaly that employees of provincial ministries receive more salaries than federal officials, Prime Minister Khan said, adding that the authorities concerned must devise a policy under which the salaries of federal and provincial government employees are equal.

In a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the cabinets mainly focus on the housing sector. The meeting was informed that 110,501 housing units had been built and that more than 100,000 would be completed over the next six months at an estimated cost of 657 billion rupees.

Banks have allocated Rs 175 billion for mortgage loans while the government has simplified the process of issuing NOCs and granting 30-day permits in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister added.

Speaking about the traffic accident on the Srinagar highway in Islamabad on Monday evening, he said Prime Minister Khan condemned the culture to travel with a security escort without permission from the relevant authorities.

He said the elite were usually accompanied by a security team and didn’t even stop their vehicles at traffic lights.

The meeting, the minister said, also condemned the mafia’s land grabbing and decided to take severe action against them. The government will also evacuate rail ownership of land grabbers, he added.

Responding to a question about the horse trade in the senatorial elections, Faraz said it had earned the country a bad reputation, adding that the government wanted to hold the next senatorial elections in a transparent manner for which a bill was tabled in parliament. for an open ballot.

The PPP and PML-N pledged in their Democracy Charter in 2006 that they would shut the door to horse haggling in Senate polls, but they are now opposing the government’s move to guarantee the holding of elections by open ballot, he added.

The minister expressed hope that the government would secure a majority in the upper house of parliament, which would allow it to implement important pending laws that had been blocked by the opposition.

Responding to a question about the problems faced by the journalist community, the minister said the government was working for the welfare of journalists and would ask the government to provide health coverage as part of the health card system. of the government.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication, Dr Shahzad Gill, released a statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the Prime Minister said he was ready to step down from his office if leaders opposition, which had laundered public wealth, filed it in the national file. chessboard.

When asked the Minister of Information why the Prime Minister made such an offer, he said that the Prime Minister’s resignation was not the main problem, but the most important was why the opposition did not failed to get his resignation before the January 31 deadline.

Posted in Dawn on February 3, 2021

