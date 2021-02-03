PM Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhartha’ is Oxford Language Word of the Year 2020





The word ‘Aatmanirbharta’ was named by Oxford Languages ​​as its Hindi word of the year 2020. Meaning self-reliance in English, the word gained popularity after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that as a country, we must become self-reliant to tackle the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular Hindi word was selected by an advisory group of language experts Kritika Agarwal, Poonam Nigam Sahay and Imogen Foxell. In a statement, the panel said the word “gives voice to the strength of young and old alike in coping with long periods of isolation, lack of family support, loss of resources to sustenance and other hardships out of sheer determination and self-reliance. “ On the other hand, Oxford Language, which received several interesting and topical entries, said that “Aatmanirbharta” stood out because it validated the daily achievements of the countless Indians who have faced and survived the perils of a pandemic. The Oxford Hindi word of the year is chosen based on the word that reflects the spirit, mood, expression or concerns of the passing year, having lasting potential as a term representing cultural significance. Meanwhile, Oxford University Press India Managing Director Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran said: “In an unprecedented year, Aatmanirbharta has resonated with a wide range of people as he is regarded as a response to the rebirth of an economy impacted by Covid. “ Previous Hindi words of the year were Aadhar (2017), Nari Shakti (2018) and Samvidhaan (2019).

