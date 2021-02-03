Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) – Alibaba seeks to raise $ 5 billion in US dollar debt issuance this week





Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) plans to raise $ 5 billion by selling dollar-denominated bonds this week, Reuters reported Wednesday (Shanghai time). What happened: The offer book will open on Thursday and the deal is expected to be priced the same day, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. “They watch the markets very closely and they have chosen to go there now. It’s Alibaba, they will. We have been waiting for this transaction for a long time now, ”the person told Reuters. The offer is expected to have maturities of up to 40 years and may include a tranche of sustainability notes maturing in 2041, according to a terms sheet viewed by Reuters. Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), Morgan stanley (NYSE: MS), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), and China International Capital Corporation Limited (OTC: CNICF) act as associate bookrunners for the proposed offer. Why is this important: Alibaba released its results for the quarter ended in December on Tuesday with EPS of 22.03 RMB ($ 3.41) beating the 20.87 RMB ($ 3.23) estimated by analysts. Investor response to the latest offer would be a litmus test of sentiment towards the company founded by Jack Ma, which has been struggling with a regulatory backlash. In January, it was reported that the company planned to raise $ 5 billion, but could raise up to $ 8 billion if the response from investors was favorable. The funds should be used for general corporate purposes. Ant Group’s $ 37 billion IPO, backed by Alibaba, was scuttled by Chinese President Xi Jinping last year. Ma has been keeping a low profile since Oct. 24 when he criticized Chinese regulators before the Ants went public. The entrepreneur resurfaced last month. Price action: Alibaba shares closed down 3.85% at $ 254.50 on Tuesday and gained nearly 0.7% in the after-hours session.

