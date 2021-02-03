Immunization campaigns start simultaneously across the country – Pakistan





Vaccination campaigns against the new coronavirus began simultaneously in all federating units in the country on Wednesday, a day after 500,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in Islamabad as a gift from China.

In line with the government’s immunization strategy, health workers were the first to receive the vaccine.

The simultaneous inauguration ceremonies, held in major cities in all provinces as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, brought together the respective chief executives and other senior officials.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also chairman of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), spoke to all federating units via video link with the assistance of Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan, before vaccinations.

CNOC officials, including Lt. Gen. Hamooduz Zaman Khan, were also present along with Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction Dr Sania Nishtar, while Chinese Minister of Commerce Xie Guoxiang was the main guest.

The first injection of the vaccine was given to a doctor in Islamabad yesterday after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the vaccination campaign.

Addressing the ceremonies via video link today, Umar paid tribute to frontline health workers for their “meritorious sacrifice and service” and called them “true heroes” who put their lives on the line in the struggle. against the new coronavirus.

The planning minister also thanked China for donating 500,000 doses of vaccine to Pakistan, which allowed the government to inoculate the national vaccination campaign.

He added that the holding of simultaneous inaugural ceremonies reflected a national effort and collaboration between the provinces and the federal government in the fight against the contagion.

Dr Sultan, in his remarks, assured the nation of the vaccine’s effectiveness, saying that the vaccine had “been tested on thousands of people. [of people] and has been shown to be safe and effective, so we don’t have to worry ”.

“Let me tell you something about the Sinopharm vaccine,” he said. “It’s a good vaccine, its effectiveness is between 79 and 86 percent.”

He expressed hope that by the end of the year, the government would be able to immunize 70% of the eligible population, which represents 100 million people.

He added that more than 500 vaccination centers have been established and that, according to current capacity, 40,000 people can be vaccinated daily. The government aimed to increase that number, he said.

Sindh

The vaccination campaign in Sindh began with a groundbreaking ceremony at Dow University Hospital Karachi in Ojha, where an adult vaccination center had been established.

The ceremony, attended by Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Provincial Minister of Health, Dr Azra Pechuho, began with the administration of the vaccine to a health worker, Dr Tanveer Ahmed, under the gaze of his colleagues and officials.

Officials from the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and officials from the Chinese consulate also attended the ceremony, according to the Sindh CM House Twitter account.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Shah said Sindh has received 83,000 doses of the vaccine, all of which will be provided to frontline health workers. He told participants that there are 320,000 health workers in Sindh, of whom 180,000 are working on the front lines.

The chief minister said that in the first phase, the vaccination campaign will take place in Karachi, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad because the number of Covid-19 cases in these cities is high.

He thanked China as well as the federal government for providing the doses and added that the government of Sindh was in talks with Beijing and the pharmaceutical companies to be able to procure the vaccine as well.

He said a “schedule” should be provided and lamented that it is not known how many doses will be provided and at what time.

Punjab

The Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, was the main guest at the inauguration ceremony of the vaccination campaign held at Punjab House, Islamabad. The ceremony was also attended by the governor of Chaudhry Sarwar province.

Speaking on the occasion, Buzdar said the province had received 70,000 doses of the vaccine, which will be provided to health workers in the first phase. Further doses will be provided in the next three weeks, he said. He added that 189 centers had been set up in the province to administer the vaccine and more than 600 people had been trained.

KP A dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is given to a health worker in Peshawar. Photo provided by Sirajuddin

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the vaccination campaign began at Naseerullah Babar Hospital in Peshawar, where the head of the provincial chief minister on the Covid-19 AMP, Dr Asiya Asad, was present. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who was in Islamabad at the time, delivered a message broadcast on state television.

In his remarks, he said the provincial government has received 16,000 doses of the vaccine from the Center, which will be given to frontline health workers at KP. About 800,000 health workers in the province need to be vaccinated.

Balochistan Flanked by officials, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal addresses the inauguration ceremony of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Photo provided by Ghalib Nihad

Balochistan’s Chief Minister Jam Kamal opened the campaign in Quetta, where he thanked the federal government for providing the vaccine to the province in the initial phase. He noted that the pandemic was a “huge challenge”.

The chief minister also recalled doctors and healthcare professionals who died from complications from Covid-19.

The chief secretary of the province had said earlier that the government of Balochistan had received 5,000 doses of the vaccine and would receive 5,000 later.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) President of Balochistan, Dr Aftab Kakar was the first to receive the vaccine in the province.

GB

The vaccination campaign in Britain began at the governor’s house where health workers received the vaccines. GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon was also present on the occasion along with other government officials. CNOC officials also attended the event via video link.

According to the region’s health department, the Center has provided 3,000 doses of the vaccine to the UK government.

