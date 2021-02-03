Life after Donald Trump | Guest column





Joe Bidens’ inaugural address was a call for unity and decency.

My wife and I watched the Wall Street Journal live coverage on YouTube. Not a single chatty news head. Refreshing. Respondent.

Jay gaskill

Mr. Biden was sober, sincere, patriotic. His simple, pan-partisan message was edifying. Many of Mr. Trump’s supporters were thankful he didn’t come.

It is a fading memory: the last gathering of Mr. Trumps, held a few steps from the speech, a real disaster. The destructive and violent result was predictable. Mr. Trump was too hungry for approval and validation to hold back or hold back his rabid followers.

He is responsible for everything that followed. He was painfully non-presidential. But the Trump era is baked, wrapped and canned. Finished. No need to put a fork in it.

I’m done with the name calling, the blame game. And with the infatuation for Trump. His political resurrection imagined in four years is a pipe dream. The very prospect of a resumption of the Trump presidency in 2024 gives responsible GOP leaders nightmares.

Impeachment is nothing but theater now. The deletion is complete. We must move forward.

Mr. Biden was presidential, and his message projected hope. Yes, we know that all is not well. We understand that Americans will wake up with a damaged country and a broken policy. But the Spanish Flu of 1920 also brought about a period of unbalanced behavior. Our circumstances in 2021 are comparable. The Americans of this period regained their poise and courtesy. And U.S. too.

It is time to change direction. Honest people still standing are now called upon to face the consequences honestly.

It means restoring decency in our discussions. It also means tackling false statements and political prejudices in the nanny media complex. It means cleaning up an intelligence apparatus that has shown itself ready to sabotage a presidential candidate he could not control.

The US intelligence establishment can never again be the tool of the ruling party.

We have experienced a crisis of inconsistency. This must change. But it will take a determined step back. The cybernetic age promise of effortless communication has not served us well. We are constantly exposed to unsaturated electronic media, an information storm where distortion and deception have been militarized.

The truth lurks in a haze of disinformation, deceptive factoids and underhanded controversy. It is difficult to find reliable information, because our media managers first want to decide which side it is going to help or hurt.

We still need old-fashioned journalism, one that has earned its credibility by sticking to the facts, presented without resonance. Speaking the truth must come back.

Think about it: a rebirth of unvarnished truth. As long as we do not insist on this, rational political discussions will be out of reach.

We can start by taking a deep breath and reducing the anger. Think about the difference between an argument and a discussion. Remember, we are not our opinions. Sometimes we can just be wrong.

When you’ve been through a firestorm, you don’t just start new fires.

Local columnist Jay Gaskill, a recovering lawyer (Idaho and California Bars), writer and humanitarian curator with friends and family on both sides.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos