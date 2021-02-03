Politics
Boris Johnson visited Scottish vaccine company despite Covid outbreak
Boris Johnson visited a Scottish vaccine production company despite a recent Covid outbreak that occurred there.
The Prime Minister visited the Valneva site in Livingston last Thursday during his controversial trip to Scotland.
However, the Daily check-in revealed that the visit came just 24 hours after a public health investigation – which revealed 14 cases of Covid – about one in eight of the workforce.
Mr Johnson met with the site manager and also held equipment while waving to TV cameras and was interviewed on site.
NHS Lothian confirmed that an Incident Management Team (IMT) response took place last Wednesday after a suspected outbreak in Valneva.
14 positive cases have been identified, dating back to January 16.
Valnevas CFO David Lawrence told the Daily Record that Downing Street had been made aware of the virus outbreak at the factory ahead of the trip.
He said: They were informed that we had reported some cases and had implemented our monitoring procedures.
Lawrence confirmed that some cases were reported in mid-January and said staff were sent home to self-isolate.
When asked if there were any concerns about Johnson coming to the site, he said: Our team had approved all aspects of his visit from a security perspective and his visit was Covid compliant .
He said Valneva had been in contact with No10 staff and told them about the cases. He added: They were comfortable. We wouldn’t have left it there if we weren’t comfortable.
Lawrence said more than 100 employees are based at the site, but not all are working there at the same time.
He added: If we felt there was a risk to visitors or to the site, we would not have gone ahead. [with the visit].
When asked if the NHS Lothians figure of 14 positive cases was correct, he replied: That’s about right.
Valneva is producing a new Covid vaccine which has not yet been approved but 100 million doses have been ordered for the British government.
Everything you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine candidate Valnevas
Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon criticized the Prime Minister’s trip to Scotland, questioning whether it was an “essential trip”.
Johnson visited sites in Glasgow and West Lothian.
A UK government spokesperson said: The visit to the Valneva Livingston factory was Covid compliant. Valneva had approved all aspects of the visit from a safety point of view and the site manager is confident that no risk was taken.
It is understood that no official is self-isolating following the trip.
Neil Findlay, Labor MSP for Lothian, blasted the trip, saying it represented a “blatant disregard” of public health advice.
He said: It is beyond recklessness and on the verge of criminal irresponsibility.
How much credibility does Johnson have now in teaching others to stay home while blatantly ignoring public health advice?
