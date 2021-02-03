Meeting of Jokowi with 5 governors including Anies Baswedan, here is the discussion

President Jokowi. Photo: Ricardo / JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo today held a meeting with a number of Governors. This was passed on by DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria while attending a drug-trapping activity in Polda Metro Jaya on Wednesday (3/3).

The meeting is known to be one of them that will focus on Community Activity Restriction Enforcement (PPKM).

Politician Gerindra said DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan will participate in the session with President Jokowi this afternoon.

“Later in the afternoon there will be a meeting. The president will chair a meeting related to management in several priority areas with five governors,” Riza told reporters on Wednesday.

In addition, Riza hopes that during the discussion, the central government will conduct a uniform periodization related to the recently implemented PPKM.

“We also hope that there will be similarities in improving health facilities (health facilities). It is not easy to increase health facilities around Jakarta or Botabek,” he said. he declares.

However, he believes that with the support of the central government, there will be an increase in the Jabodetabek region.

“But we are sure that with the support of the central government, we really hope that there will be an increase in the regions of Botabek. If it can be improved, then it will be very useful,” said Riza. (cr3 / jpnn)

