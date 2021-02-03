Capitol Riot defendants try to blame Donald Trump





Emanuel Jackson (20) was filmed using a metal bat to strike the protective shields wielded by police officers as they attempted to repel the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Mr Jackson, awaiting trial in federal court for assault, adopts a new legal defense: seeking to blame Donald Trump, citing remarks by former presidents at a rally shortly before the siege of the Capitol.

Mr Trump told the crowd to fight like hell, said we would not take him anymore and repeated his false claims that the election was stolen by voter fraud. Mr. Trump urged his supporters to come to Capitol Hill. The ensuing rampage left five people dead.

Mr Jacksons’ attorney, Brandi Harden, wrote in a January 22 court filing that the nature and circumstances of this offense must be viewed through the lens of an event inspired by the President of the United States.

The siege, Ms Harden added, appears to have been spontaneous and sparked by statements made at the Stop the Steal rally.

At least six of the 170 people indicted in connection with the siege on Capitol Hill tried to lay at least part of the blame on Mr. Trump as they defended themselves in court or the tribunal of public opinion.

Other defendants to take this route include Jacob Chansley, who wore a horned headdress during the attack, and Dominic Pezzola, a member of the right-wing Proud Boys who is accused of smashing a window on the Capitol so that the rioters can enter.

The country’s boss said: ‘Locals, get off, let people know what you think,’ Mr Pezzolas’ defense attorney Michael Scibetta told Reuters. The logical thought was, He invited us down.

Lawyers have yet to request a dismissal of the charges or an acquittal in a trial based on the belief that Mr. Trump instigated their clients, instead making the claim as part of efforts to spare them pre-trial detention.

No accused will be able to avoid criminal guilt by claiming to have been instigated by Mr. Trump, said Jay Town, who was the senior federal prosecutor in Birmingham, Alabama, during the Trump administration.

If anything, it’s an admission of criminal conduct, said Town, now general counsel for cybersecurity firm Gray Analytics. While this ineffective tactic may help grab headlines, it will not help the plight of an accused.

Mr. Trump took to a stage near the White House and urged his supporters to fight, using the word more than 20 times. He told the crowd that everyone here would be walking towards the Capitol soon. About 50 minutes after the speech started, many of them did.

Trump adviser Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the legal strategy of blaming the former president. Mr Trump called his speech quite appropriate.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for incitement to insurgency stemming from his Jan.6 speech. He faces an impeachment trial next week.

Enough Republican senators have signaled their opposition to impeachment to indicate that the chamber will almost certainly fall short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him.

