Tencent Sacks 100 Suspected Employees Over Suspected Transplant Involvement







Tencent internally fires 100 suspected employees over suspected transplant involvement after investigations over the past year (

Screenshot of Tim Tao YouTube

) Tencent Holdings Ltd. has just fired more than 100 different employees, suspected of being involved in a transplant after a series of investigations that have taken place over the past year. It offers a rare glimpse into the anti-corruption campaign within what is believed to be China’s most valuable company. Tencent lays off 100 employees The social media and gaming giant said it has investigated allegations of corruption in around 60 different cases since the fourth quarter of 2019. The company had also reported more than 40 employees to law enforcement authorities. According to bloomberg story, the company had also blacklisted and even terminated its relationships with around 37 different partner companies during the said investigations. The announcement was made by the social media giant on its official WeChat account. The suppression of corruption in China The rare revelation of what’s called one of China’s top private companies that highlights Beijing’s increasingly tough stance on corruption among government officials as well as business leaders. It was found that over 1.5 million government officials per se were all punished in a year-long campaign that was prioritized by Xi JinPing, the current Chinese president. Beijing is also now tightening its scrutiny on what they see as its most powerful tech companies all seeking to harness their own growing power in a plethora of industries ranging from finance to e-commerce and the entire economy. sharing. Allegations of corruption have recently surfaced sporadically among the country’s biggest tech giants over the past year. However, Tencent’s disclosures had marked one of the most comprehensive internal reviews yet to come to the public. In its own statement, Tencent even distinguished a number of employees by name spanning a number of divisions that included both games and entertainment. He also described some alleged offenses of trading in influence and accepting bribes from bribery vendors. Also read: Tencent invests an additional $ 50 million to expand Rival Zego ByteDance sues Tencent Holdings In another recent news South China Morning Post report, famous TikTok owner ByteDance sued Tencent Holdings on Tuesday. The company had alleged that its Shenzhen-based competition was in fact violating certain Chinese antitrust laws by in fact blocking access to certain content from Douyin, which is the national version of said TikTok. ByteDance noted that it was now looking for $ 14 million or, to be exact, 90 million yuan, in compensation for what the company had recently said in Tencent’s practice of blocking links to Douyin on the platforms. WeChat and QQ messaging forms which are very big messaging apps in China. The representative of ByteDance indicated that he believes that competition is actually better for consumers and that it also promotes innovation. It was noted that they have taken this legal action in order to protect their rights as well as the rights of some users. Associated article: Why is TikTok so popular? How ByteDance took advantage of the pre-install hack to make over millions This article is the property of Tech Times Written by Urian Buenconsejo 2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.







