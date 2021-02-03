Pakistanis Hazaras Want Abuse And Neglect To End: New Frame





For six days at the start of the new year, hundreds of protesters from the Pakistani ethnic Hazara community staged a vigil on a major highway in the southwestern province of Baluchistan, where unknown armed assailants killed 11 coal miners belonging to this minority group. With the coffins of their loved ones on the ground, the families of the victims refused to bury their bodies, demanding that the authorities make a serious effort to punish the perpetrators.

The protest took place in bitter cold weather on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. With the participation of women and children, it was an important symbolic act of defiance against the persistent killings targeting the Hazara Shiites, who have suffered unprecedented and relentless sectarian violence over the past two decades. Protests against the killings have also spread to other Pakistani cities, including the country’s business hub, Karachi.

The sit-in was finally called off on January 9 after federal ministers, along with Balochistan’s Chief Minister Jam Kamal, convinced protesters that Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted their grievances and would meet with them personally. Members of the grieving community had demanded that Khan visit the area to address their concerns. They also wanted a judicial inquiry into the incident and the dissolution of the provincial government.

The 11 miners were sleeping in their residential complex in the Mach coal basin, about 50 km east of Quetta, when gunmen attacked in the wee hours of the morning of January 3. The assailants tore off the Hazara workers, blindfolded them, shackled them and executed them. Most of the victims were seasonal migrant workers from a poor part of neighboring Afghanistan. The horrific act was filmed by the perpetrators and posted online.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the killings in a message from its propaganda arm, the Amaq News Agency. A photo accompanying the complaint showed two gunmen standing over three bodies lying face down, with the group’s flag hanging in the background. Pakistans Dawn newspaper reported that as word of the incident spread, large numbers of people from the Hazara community took to the streets and disrupted traffic by setting tires and burning stones on the road. road. Protesters also did not allow local government officials to move the bodies.

Prayers and promises

Khan called the attack another cowardly and inhumane act of terrorism and ordered security agencies to bring the killers to justice. I share your pain and have come to you before too to be with you in your time of suffering, he tweeted, adding: I will be back very soon to offer prayers and personally console all families.

The cricketer-turned-politician sent his ministers to convince protesters to bury the victims and withdraw from the protest site, but they did not comply with the request. Khan then called on protesters to refrain from blackmailing her, a remark which drew widespread criticism as she was deemed callous and lacking in empathy for the Hazaras.

Hours after the victims were finally buried, Khan traveled to Quetta and met with the families of the slain miners as well as members of the Hazara community, assuring them that the government would not abandon them. He also said his government came to the conclusion that India was supporting the Islamic State in causing unrest in Pakistan and that the killings were carried out at Delhis’s request. He said that, according to an intelligence briefing in March 2020, India wanted to inflame sectarianism in Pakistan by killing Shiites and Sunnis.

However, this is not the first time that militant extremist groups have attacked the Hazaras in Balochistan or elsewhere in the country. Holding a vigil was apparently a desperate attempt to shed light on the failure of the provincial and federal governments to end the terrorist attacks specifically targeting the Hazaras. Authorities have often failed to apprehend the attackers or prosecute groups claiming responsibility for such terrorist incidents, with critics suggesting they are either incompetent or indifferent to the Shiite community.

Living under siege

The ethnic Hazaras, who have distinctive facial features due to their Turkish-Mongolian ancestry, have lived in central Afghanistan for centuries. Many of them were forced to migrate as a result of their persecution by Afghan King Abdur Rehman in the late 1880s. Over 60% of the total Hazara population was either killed or displaced during his reign, with thousands having fled to Quetta and its neighboring regions. Quetta is still home to most of the Hazaras, with around 500,000 people living in two heavily guarded enclaves, Hazara Town and Alamdar Road.

Over the past two decades, ethnic Hazaras have been targeted for their Shia religion, often facing murders, suicide bombings and bombings that have left hundreds dead. It wreaked havoc on their daily life, education, business, and religious activities. With their lives virtually under constant siege and faced with apathy from the authorities, the Hazaras were relegated to a ghettoized existence. Due to the continuing violence and the prevailing security situation, some 70,000 Hazaras have emigrated from Pakistan in recent years.

Targeting of this community began in 1999, when a senior Hazara leader, Sardar Nisar Ali, was shot dead in Quetta. One of the first major attacks on the Hazaras occurred in the city in July 2003 when armed men entered a mosque during Friday prayers and killed 53 people and injured 57. In April 2010, a suicide bomber killed 12 people and injured 47, including a journalist and two police officers, during an attack on the civilian hospital in Quettas. The attack took place after the body of Ashraf Zaidi, a Shia bank manager shot dead earlier today by gunmen, was taken to hospital. In September 2010, a suicide bomber killed 56 Shiite protesters and injured at least 160 others who were attending a rally in Quetta.

In August 2011, a suspected suicide bomber from the anti-Shiite militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) attacked a mosque in the Quettas Murriabad area, killing 11 Shiites. On September 9 of the same year, armed men forced about 40 Hazaras to disembark a bus in which they were traveling to Iran to visit Shiite holy places. The attackers shot dead 26 of the Shiite passengers and wounded six in what became the Mastung massacre. The LeJ also claimed responsibility for the attack. There was a significant spike in attacks against the Shiite community the following year, with at least 125 Shiites, most of them Hazaras, killed in Balochistan.

Relentless violence

The bloodiest attacks, which have claimed the highest number of deaths in sectarian violence in Pakistan since 1947, occurred in 2013 when two bombings in Quetta killed at least 180 Hazaras. The LeJ claimed responsibility for both attacks. According to a 2018 report titled Understanding the Agonies of Ethnic Hazaras, published by the Pakistan National Human Rights Commission, as many as 509 members of the Hazara community were killed and 627 injured in various terrorist incidents in Quetta between January 2012 and December 2017.

Due to its strategic geopolitical location, Pakistan has long faced issues of militancy. At different stages in its history, Islamabad has both supported foreign militant groups, such as in Afghanistan and Kashmir, and confronted many other domestic extremist formations like the radical Tehrik-i-Taliban, also known as the Pakistani Taliban. .

Since June 2018, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, the global money laundering watchdog, has placed Pakistan on its gray list, which includes countries without adequate controls over terrorist financing. Since then, Pakistan has made significant progress in addressing 21 of the 27 elements of the action plan defined by the task force. Islamabad has banned numerous organizations, including anti-Indian groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, whose leader, Hafiz Saeed, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for financing terrorism.

If you would like to republish this article, please read our guidelines.





