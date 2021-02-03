Joe Biden seeks to overturn ‘national disgrace’ over Donald Trump’s family separation policy





US President Joe Biden ordered a review of US-Mexico border asylum processing and immigration system Tuesday local time as he sought to overturn some of former President Donald’s sweeping policies Trumps.

Mr Biden also created a task force to reunite families of migrants who were separated at the border by Mr Trumps’ zero tolerance strategy 2018.

We will work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration which literally and not figuratively snatched children from the arms of their families, Mr Biden said as he signed the orders at the White House.

Each generation of immigrants has made our country stronger. Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths. Today I will take steps to rebuild and strengthen our immigration system.

Immigration advocates have urged the new Democratic administration to act quickly, but Biden aides say they need time to unravel the many layers of immigration restrictions introduced during the Trump era and to put in place systems that are more favorable to migrants.

It won’t happen overnight, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier today.

The cautious strategy reflects the tightrope that Mr. Biden walks to overthrow Trump’s sweeping policies while simultaneously trying to prevent an increase in illegal immigration. Mr Biden’s opponents could also derail or slow down his agenda with legal action if his administration acts too quickly and does not follow proper procedures.

View of the US border wall in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, January 21, 2021.

A sign of the cautious approach, Mr Bidens’ executive orders on Tuesday did not address the repeal of an order known as Title 42, which was issued under the Trump administration to stop the spread of the coronavirus and allows US authorities to deport almost anyone caught crossing the border illegally.

He did, however, commission a review of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), a Trump program that ordered 65,000 asylum seekers in Mexico to wait for their hearings in the United States.

The Biden administration has already stopped adding people to the program, but has yet to explain how it will handle requests from those already enrolled.

I can’t tell you exactly how long it will take to put in place an alternative to this policy, a senior administration official told reporters on Monday in response to a question about the treatment of MPP registrants.

President Biden believes our country is safer, stronger and more prosperous when we welcome immigrants. This afternoon Hell builds on previous actions and takes action to rebuild and strengthen our immigration system. https://t.co/w9JjkuCKnA

Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security under Mr. Trump, said in an interview that stopping the MPP program was a mistake because it had been an effective deterrent against illegal immigration.

If you have a wave (of migrants), you take one of your tools off the table, he said in reference to the program.

Michelle Brane, senior director of the New York-based Womens Refugee Commission, said Mr Bidens’ latest commissions did not appear likely to bring about the kind of rapid change immigrant advocates are looking for.

I think we were all hoping for something more immediate and operational, but these seem to be more visionary, she said.

Ms Brane said lawyers will now have to wait and see what concrete steps U.S. immigration agencies are taking to implement Mr Bidens’ guidelines.

Mr Bidens’ efforts face logistical challenges and opposition from Republicans, according to immigration policy experts, former officials and activists on both sides of the issue.

Lawsuits by conservative groups could potentially slow Mr Bidens’ agenda. A federal judge temporarily blocked one of his first immigration moves – a 100-day hiatus on many deportations – last week after the Republicans-led state of Texas filed for an injunction.

Mr. Trump won the presidency in 2016 while making border security a major theme of his campaign. If Mr. Biden fails to prevent outbreaks of illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border, he could give Republicans ammunition in the 2022 legislative election, said Sarah Pierce, political analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, based at Washington.

This is what rallied supporters of Donald Trump, she said.

Former President Donald Trump visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas, Jan.12, 2021.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden also called for a review of Mr Trumps’ so-called public charge rule, which makes it more difficult for poorer immigrants to obtain permanent residence in the United States.

The review should initiate the cancellation process, according to two people familiar with the plan.

Mr Bidens’ order establishing the task force to reunite separated parents and children at the southern border was a key election promise.

However, the task force will face a daunting challenge in trying to locate the parents of more than 600 children who remain separated, according to a January court filing in a related case. The children live with parents or in foster care, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the dispute told Reuters.

The task force will be headed by Alejandro Mayorkas, one of the senior officials said on Monday. The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Mayorkas as the new head of the Department of Homeland Security, the first Latino and immigrant to hold the post.

