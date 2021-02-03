His farewell to fiscal orthodoxy

The 2021 budget deviates from a key principle of macroeconomic stability of the Washington consensus

Enough fiscal orthodoxy. Pass as if there is no tomorrow. This is what the Narendra Modi government’s budget for 2021-2022 seems to indicate with its budget deficit at 9.5% of GDP for fiscal year 21 and 6.8% in FY22.

A mix

The change in fiscal stance is part of a selective break with the market orthodoxy that has characterized governments’ economic policy in recent years. The government has increased tariffs on some imports to protect and promote domestic industry. It has introduced performance-related incentives for designated sectors, which goes against the market economy. The government is, however, happy to adhere to other elements of market orthodoxy, such as privatization and a greater role for foreign direct investment (FDI).

To understand the evolution of budget thinking, just compare a budget document with that of previous years. This is the document entitled Medium-term fiscal policy with fiscal strategy statement (https://bit.ly/3aFM0pJ). The document begins with a table on various budget indicators.

In previous years, the document would give indicators for the last two years as well as projections for the next two years. The idea was to show that the economy was following a path of fiscal consolidation, with a budget deficit of 3% of GDP as the final target. In this year’s budget, annual projections are missing. All we have is a commitment in the speech of finance ministers to reduce the budget deficit to 4.5% of GDP by 2025-2026.

For more than a decade and a half, we have continued to claim to meet the deficit targets set in the Fiscal Responsibility and Fiscal Management Act (FRBM) (2003). In this budget, the pretext goes out the window. The Minister of Finance has promised to introduce an amendment to the FRBM law to formalize the new targets.

Move away from the frame

The budget therefore marks a significant departure from one of the key tenets of the Washington Consensus, the free-market framework that has dominated policymaking in most parts of the world. Macroeconomic stability is at the heart of the consensus. Macroeconomic stability means that public budgets must be broadly balanced so that borrowing to finance the deficit is minimized. Austerity has become a sort of mantra. It has been fiercely contested in recent years, especially in Europe, but austerity won the day until the COVID-19 crisis erupted.

The economic study that preceded the budget laid the groundwork for moving away from rigid adherence to fiscal consolidation. He has a quote from economist Olivier Blanchard, If the interest rate paid by the government is lower than the growth rate, then the intertemporal budget constraint the government faces is no longer required.

The intertemporal budget constraint means that any debt outstanding today must be offset by future primary surpluses. Blanchard said that is not true if the interest rate-growth differential (IRGD), the difference between the interest rate and the growth rate, becomes negative. In advanced economies, with interest rates turning negative, Blanchard’s condition has been met. Governments should therefore not fear that deficits will make the public debt unsustainable.

Spend more

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, both flagships of the Washington consensus, have called for a departure from fiscal orthodoxy in the wake of the pandemic. These two institutions were once suspicious of any increase in the public debt-to-GDP ratio beyond 100%. Today, they are urging advanced economies to spend more by running deficits, even when the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to reach 125% by the end of 2021.

The Survey argues that in India the growth rate is higher than the interest rate most of the time. Conventional restrictions on fiscal policy therefore need to be questioned, especially when there is a severe contraction of the kind the Indian economy faced in 2020-2021. It indicates that, in the current situation, an expansionary fiscal policy will stimulate growth and lead to lower debt-to-GDP ratios, rather than more. Given India’s growth potential, we need not worry about debt sustainability until 2030.

These points are by no means new; the conditions for debt sustainability are well known. However, the Surveys line was not accepted in the past. Indian fiscal policy has adhered to orthodoxy even during a recession, like the one we faced in the years leading up to the pandemic. An important consideration was the fear that rating agencies would downgrade India if total public debt exceeded, say, 10-11% of GDP. This is a risk that can only be avoided if the rating agencies have decided to follow the IMF-World Bank line on budget deficits.

Main concerns

Another concern is that a large budget deficit can fuel higher inflation. It is more than likely that a change in fiscal consolidation targets will require a change in the 4% inflation target set for the Reserve Bank of India. The budget makes no mention of such a possibility. Perhaps the Minister of Finance did not want to administer too many surprises all at once.

A third concern is that, with the tax-to-GDP ratio not increasing as expected, the sale of public assets has become crucial to reducing budget deficits in the years to come. It is a high risk strategy. For years, the income from divestment has fallen short of targets. The sale of Air India, which began in 2018, is still lagging behind.

We have to face an important reality: large-scale privatization is not easy to achieve in India. Selling public goods at low prices is politically controversial. There will be allegations of favoring certain industrial houses. Public sector unions are a vital political constituency. The privatization of banks raises concerns about financial stability. The job losses due to privatization are sure to provoke a backlash.

Privatization means FDI

In addition, large-scale privatizations almost always involve substantial FDI. In Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe, the privatization of banks has resulted in a sharp increase in foreign presence in national economies. Atmanirbhar Bharat speaks of greater autonomy and stronger Indian businesses. How does the government reconcile an increase in FDI with Atmanirbhar Bharat?

If the political economy of nations has hindered us from achieving the FRBM’s goals, it is also likely to be an obstacle to large-scale privatization. A break with fiscal orthodoxy is welcome. But the government needs to think about ways to make it more sustainable.

TT Ram Mohan is a professor at IIM Ahmedabad. Email: [email protected]