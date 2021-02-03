Prime Minister launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Islamabad





Pakistan has taken a giant step towards eliminating the coronavirus pandemic with the inauguration of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Tuesday, on the eve of the start of a mass vaccination campaign across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad, where a doctor received the first blow.

In the first phase of the vaccination campaign, which begins Wednesday (today), priority will be given to health and frontline workers.

The campaign begins after the country received the 500,000 dozen Sinopharm vaccine on Monday, donated by China. Pakistan also expects some 6 million dozen AstraZeneca vaccines in the first quarter of this year, while an additional 11 million vaccines will reach the country by June.

Addressing the launch ceremony, the prime minister said the vaccine would be judiciously distributed among all provinces. He urged health workers to have them vaccinated mainly in accordance with international practice.

“By the Grace of Allah Almighty, cases of coronavirus are on the decline in Pakistan, however, people must continue to take precautionary measures and follow SOPs [standard operating procedures], including the use of face masks, ”he added.

The Prime Minister noted that unlike various countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, Pakistan’s economy, except for the service sector, remains open and moving forward. “We have already opened schools and will also open hostels,” he added.

Previously, Dr Rana Imran Sikander, who heads the Covid department of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), became the first person in the country to receive the vaccine in the presence of Prime Minister Imran and his special assistant for health , Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Sultan, in an interview, said the Covid-19 vaccination campaign will start from Wednesday (today) and frontline health workers will receive the vaccines in the first phase. After them, the vaccines would be given to the elderly – those over the age of 60 – later this month.

Dr Sultan, the de facto health minister, said getting the vaccine would be voluntary. “We will not force anyone to take a dose,” he added. “The coronavirus vaccine will be available free of charge in all public hospitals,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said the government had allocated $ 150 million to purchase the Covid-19 vaccine directly from the international market. “Pakistan is engaged with various international companies to get dozens more.”

Following the inauguration of the vaccination campaign, Planning Minister Asad Umar, who heads the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), marked the start of the campaign in a ceremony on Wednesday (today ‘hui).

The CNOC said in a statement that the first installments of the vaccine had reached all federating units, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He added that the vaccine had been shipped to Sindh and Balochistan by air.

