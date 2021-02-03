From Turkey to China to Norway, these novels take you back in time

Whatever you do, whatever you call your form of government, you end up with a sultan at the top. When LOVE IN THE DAYS OF REBELLION (Europe, 496 pp., Paper, $ 19) was first published in Turkey in 2001, Ahmet Altan, the author who gave these words to one of his characters, was a free man and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the former mayor of Istanbul, was starting to hardly its rise to the national level. But the translation of the Altans novel by Brendan Freely and Yelda Turedis comes under very different circumstances, with President Erdogan firmly in power and Altan behind bars, a political prisoner accused of crimes against the state for his journalistic activities. Reading the newly published second volume of the Ottoman Altans Quartet suggests that the death of his country’s old empire may shed light on the new ones that followed.

As in its predecessor, LIKE A SWORD INJURY (Europe, 352 pp., Paper, $ 18), Altans’ lush whirlwind of intrigue and speculation is filtered through the consciousness of a modern-day reclusive citizen of Istanbul, locked in his grandfather’s ruined mansion, channeling the stories of his ancestors and of those around them. The action takes place in the barracks of army officers and their troops, in the shadow of a monastery of Sufi dervishes, in the homes of the often deeply corrupt upper classes, and in the rooms of the sultans’ palace, where he surrenders to his fear of the dark. and his thirst for gossip and rumors.

The gentle doctor of the sultans and his French-trained bureaucrat son are among the main players, as are a politically active army officer and a socialite sheikh who never leaves his quarters but exerts his influence far beyond his walls. Yet it is the women who hold their and our attention. The Egyptian doctors wife matched her legendary beauty to that of her rebellious stepdaughter. The widow of an old pasha, born in Poland, amuses herself with occasional affairs, then succumbs to the harsh charms of a lover of soldiers. A new mother seethes with hatred for her cheating husband as a teenage girl finds herself attracted to an older court man. And all must fight their way through a city where victory is as dangerous as defeat. It’s no wonder that the third volume in the series, the next to translate, was tentatively titled Dying Is Easier Than Loving.