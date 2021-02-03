Politics
From Turkey to China to Norway, these novels take you back in time
Whatever you do, whatever you call your form of government, you end up with a sultan at the top. When LOVE IN THE DAYS OF REBELLION (Europe, 496 pp., Paper, $ 19) was first published in Turkey in 2001, Ahmet Altan, the author who gave these words to one of his characters, was a free man and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the former mayor of Istanbul, was starting to hardly its rise to the national level. But the translation of the Altans novel by Brendan Freely and Yelda Turedis comes under very different circumstances, with President Erdogan firmly in power and Altan behind bars, a political prisoner accused of crimes against the state for his journalistic activities. Reading the newly published second volume of the Ottoman Altans Quartet suggests that the death of his country’s old empire may shed light on the new ones that followed.
As in its predecessor, LIKE A SWORD INJURY (Europe, 352 pp., Paper, $ 18), Altans’ lush whirlwind of intrigue and speculation is filtered through the consciousness of a modern-day reclusive citizen of Istanbul, locked in his grandfather’s ruined mansion, channeling the stories of his ancestors and of those around them. The action takes place in the barracks of army officers and their troops, in the shadow of a monastery of Sufi dervishes, in the homes of the often deeply corrupt upper classes, and in the rooms of the sultans’ palace, where he surrenders to his fear of the dark. and his thirst for gossip and rumors.
The gentle doctor of the sultans and his French-trained bureaucrat son are among the main players, as are a politically active army officer and a socialite sheikh who never leaves his quarters but exerts his influence far beyond his walls. Yet it is the women who hold their and our attention. The Egyptian doctors wife matched her legendary beauty to that of her rebellious stepdaughter. The widow of an old pasha, born in Poland, amuses herself with occasional affairs, then succumbs to the harsh charms of a lover of soldiers. A new mother seethes with hatred for her cheating husband as a teenage girl finds herself attracted to an older court man. And all must fight their way through a city where victory is as dangerous as defeat. It’s no wonder that the third volume in the series, the next to translate, was tentatively titled Dying Is Easier Than Loving.
Ge Fei also describes the collapse of a dynasty, but his Jiangnan trilogy only honed his status in the People’s Republic, helping to make him one of China’s most respected writers of the 21st century. Canaan Morses translation of the opening volume, PEACH BLOSSOM PARADISE (New York Review Books, 392 pp., Papier, $ 17.95), presents her skillful blend of history, myth and invention, portraying a young woman emerging from her sheltered childhood to face the realities of a land on the brink of violent change.
It’s the end of the 19th century, and Xiumi, the daughter of a wealthy landowner, lives in the family mansion in Puji village. It’s a women’s house, presided over by her mother because her father has mysteriously lost his way, seemingly disappearing into thin air. Is he just an eccentric fool? Or is he just one of the many characters who have been led astray by their own visions of a perfect society? One of them is her mother’s lover, who leaves behind a journal revealing dangerous revolutionary activities. Another is a bandit lord whose dream of creating a perfect refuge in a lakeside village will ignite. Could another be Xiumi herself?
Xiumis attempts to right the wrongs done to himself and others take place within a hotly-discussed range of settings. The inhabitants of Puji village offer an energetic chorus of background voices, as do the servants and pendants of the family home. And an interlude on a small island, where the kidnapped Xiumi awaits her fate, accompanied by a Buddhist nun, is truly disturbing. Wherever she is, Xiumi will make an effort to chart her own course, but it seems inevitable that at times she will feel like a fallen leaf caught in a river, trapped in the current and dragged through the water before she can even do it. one of the sound.
The title character in OLAV AUDUNSSON: VOWS (University of Minnesota, 336 pp., Paper, $ 17.95) expresses similar sentiments at the start of this novel about medieval Norway, the first in a four-volume saga that originally appeared almost a century ago and, along with Kristin Lavransdatter’s more famous trilogy, won the Nobel Prize for its author, Sigrid Undset. Tiina Nunnallys’ new translation captures the grim imperatives of a country where clan loyalties and ancient codes of honor have become trapped in the struggle between the rising powers: the church and the royal court. Inevitably, orphaned Olav and Ingunn, the bride promised to him by his adoptive father, will find themselves caught up in the conflict: they were like two trees, torn up by the spring floods and drifted into a stream.
What are the resources of this pair of teens besides cunning, courage and luck? Sadly, they are also classic brash, stubborn, and egotistical teens. Until Olav comes of age, they are at the mercy of the increasingly broken Ingunns family. The flight to the supposed safety of a community of Dominican monks offers only a temporary respite. And when a murder takes place in this holy land, Olav’s exile is the only recourse. Atonement can be made, but it will take time and money.
Over the years, Olav joins the procession of a powerful count who is fighting in Denmark and Ingunn has to bide his time in a secluded estate with his aunt and grandmother, a shame for his relationships and, increasingly, for herself. The vows she and Olav made seem to be unraveling. Ingunn can get tired of waiting, and Olav can get too distracted from his life as a warrior. For a man who insists on doing what he wants, a wise prelate has warned him, there will soon come a day when he will see that he has done what he never planned to do.
