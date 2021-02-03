



For years, Sandy Galef has received complaints and questions from many of his constituents about Donald J. Trump State Park in suburban New York.

And since Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this year, lawmakers, advocates and residents are once again pushing to rename the 436-acre underdeveloped park in hopes of sparking a dialogue on social justice and to elicit essential private contributions to improve the space.

Galef, a New York MP who began investigating the possibility of changing the park’s name at the start of Trump’s presidency, chose earlier this month to push for a renaming of the park after the former New York governor York George Pataki, who also represented the park area as an MP and a state senator.

[Pataki] has an attachment to the region and has lived here, Galef said. There was nothing named after him and he is an environmentalist. I think when people look back on his heritage, they will think about the environment. And so it seemed to me that this could be a good opportunity to name.

Galef says she will bring forward a bill to rename the park for the former governor and fears that if the name does not change donors will be wary of having their names associated with future revitalization efforts.

Other supporters of the name change say the move should be used as an opportunity to discuss how racism has shaped the Hudson Valley.

Viral petitions have called for the park to be renamed after Pete Seeger and Sojourner Truth, in the name of their contributions to the causes of environmental and racial justice in the region. New York lawmakers have also suggested honoring Heather Heyer, the woman who died in the Charlottesville attack in 2017.

The future George Pataki State Park? Photography: John Meore and Peter Carr / AP

The park was named after Trump when he donated it to the state in 2006. The agreement stipulated that the name would be prominently displayed at least at every entrance to every property, Lohud.com reported . Opponents argued that there is no definition of the word in evidence, and that the deed of ownership was never signed by a state official, potentially meaning the state would have the right to change the name.

The Trump organization did not respond to a request for comment, but Trump threatened to take back the property in 2015 when discussions about changing the park’s name began.

Luis Quiros, an activist and teacher who lives in Westchester County, where part of the park is located, says renaming the park after Sojourner Truth would be a slam dunk.

The abolitionist was born a slave in neighboring Ulster County. And such a name change for the park would spark conversations about the race and recognize the contributions of women of color, Quiros said.

We have a slave who fought for freedom, he said. Quiros envisions visitors and passers-by asking questions such as: Who is this person? Why was this park named after Sojourner Truth? How difficult was it what she did? An exciting question like this should be part of our history.

