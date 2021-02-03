President Jokowi to participate in Central Kalimantan’s big rice harvest for food, slated for February





BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID, PALANGKARAYA – President Joko Widodo is to harvest rice in the Food Estate area, especially in the Center of Excellent area of ​​Belanti Siam village, Pandih Batu district, Pulang Pisau regency, Central Kalimantan during the third week of February 2021 . Various preparations have been made by the competent bodies for the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia who will harvest on the food site. In fact, the Governor of Central Kalimantan, H Sugianto Sabran and the Chief of the Central Kalimantan Police, Inspector General Pol Dedi Prasetyo as well as the Commander of 102 Panjupanjung Korem, Brigadier General Purwo Sudaryanto, are monitoring the area to be visited by President. • Thieves haunted Sampit’s horsemen, seized bag containing money and cell phone • 270 thousand fish ponds affected by flooding, fish farmers from the village of Iwak Mentaos, Banjarbaru, insurance against disasters • Interior Minister Tito Karnavian reminds Dukcapil to proactively assist flood victims in South Kalimantan The Ministry of Agriculture, through the head of Central Kalimantan Agricultural Technology Studies Center (BPTP), Syamsuddin, stressed that there are currently preparations for the harvest in the development zone of Central Kalimantan. food sector, in particular the center of excellence of the village of Belanti Siam. , District of Pandih Batu, regency of Pulang Pisau. “We are currently preparing for a harvest of 200 to 250 hectares,” said Syamsuddin. Syamsuddin explained that the productivity of the results extracted in the field varies considerably. However, in principle, the average production is 5 to 6 tonnes per hectare. Some of the productivity is quite good, like using the Inpari 42 variety and a few others. “It is a real recognition of the farmers who harvested and practiced the plants in the field,” he said. The Governor of Central Kalimantan (Central Kalimantan), H. Sugianto Sabran, directly inspected the Food Estate Development Zone in Belanti Siam Village, Pandih Batu District, Pulang Pisau Regency, Tuesday (2/2/2021) . The development of the food area in the center of the Excellent Pulang Pisau area, showing more positive results. When observed directly by the Governor of Central Kalimantan, H. Sugianto Sabran, the rice plants appeared ready for harvest and are currently being prepared for harvest. The rice plants in the food estate area located at Belanti Siam Village are ready to harvest in the third week of February 2021. Meanwhile, Central Kalimantan Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol Dedi Prasetyo revealed that his party also made a working visit to Terusan Mulya village, Bataguh Kapuas district, in order to inspect land used for the central government food park program. “We will directly observe the state of the land for the food domain program, which is expected to be directly reviewed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, during the third week of February 2021 at the time of the next harvest. , ” he said. (banjarmasinpost.co.id / faturahman)







