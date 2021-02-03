Jokowi asks PPKM to be micro-based, the working group collaborates with TNI / Polri to reach villages





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Covid-19 Handling Task Force has established a Covid-19 Tangguh command post at the neighborhood and village levels. This Posko was created to follow up on instructions from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on a micro-based approach to limit community activities (PPKM) forward. Government spokesperson for Covid-19 Handling Wiku Adisasmito explained that the Posko would be made up of elements from TNI, Polri and local government. “There must be treatment of Covid-19 through approaches up to the micro RT / RW, village, village, banjar or nagari level in collaboration with TNI, Polri and the community through religious leaders, traditional leaders and community leaders, “Wiku said at a press conference Wednesday (3/2/2021). Operationally, he said, Tangguh Posko should encourage behavioral changes in the community concerned. health protocol while strengthening the tracing chain of close contacts COVID-19[feminine au niveau du village. Auparavant, le ministre de la coordination de l’économie Airlangga Hartarto a déclaré que, selon la décision prise lors d’une réunion limitée tenue aujourd’hui, mercredi (3/2/2021), le président Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a donné des instructions pour que le traitement du Covid-19 soit effectué plus efficacement. «Bien sûr, cela peut être fait de manière optimale et efficace en imposant des restrictions aux activités communautaires. La direction du président est une approche micro », a déclaré Airlangga lors de la présentation d’une déclaration officielle, mercredi (02/03/2021). Il a expliqué que l’approche micro mentionnée était PPKM au niveau local à partir du village, village, RT / RW. Cette politique impliquera le groupe de travail central Covid-19 au plus petit groupe de travail. contenu de qualité

Profitez d’un contenu premium pour des informations plus détaillées

S’identifier S’enregistrer Bisnis Indonesia et 3 médias collectent des fonds pour aider le personnel médical et les résidents touchés par le virus corona, qui sont acheminés via la Fondation indonésienne Food Barn (Compte BNI: 200-5202-055).

Allez, aidez à faire un don maintenant! Cliquez ici pour plus de détails.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos