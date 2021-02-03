Trump finds support in bid to live at Mar-a-Lago club





The memo marks the first time that a city official has formally weighed in on a thorny issue that threatened to complicate Trump’s ex-presidency. The legal opinion is the latest step in a year-long dispute that could force a decision from city officials who have hesitated to take a formal position. Trumps Mar-a-Lago’s residence could be raised in front of city council at its two-day meeting next week, possibly as early as Tuesday the same day the Trump Senate impeachment trial begins in Washington.

In his legal opinion, city attorney John C. Randolph argues that the former president should be allowed to use Mar-a-Lago as a residence even if Trump, through his lawyer at the time, had promised to the council in 1993 that he would not live. The.

Before approving the deal, the city council wanted to know if he would reside there. The answer is no, then-lawyer Trumps said Paul Rampell, except that he will be a member of the club and would have the right to use his guest rooms. The deal Trump signed banned club members from staying in suites for more than 21 days a year.

The Posts Carol D. Leonnig explains the difficulties President Trump will have if he claims Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida as a post-presidential residence. (The Washington Post)

The town’s attorney now maintains that Trumps’ promise essentially makes no sense as there is nothing in his private club property conversion agreement that specifically prohibits him from living at the club.

Behind the scenes, according to documents obtained by The Post, Trump urged the city to let him live in Mar-a-Lago.

These documents show that the legal opinion written by the town’s attorney matches the reasoning of a letter sent to the town late last month by Trumps’ current attorney, John B. Marion. Like Randolph, Marion maintains that Trump is not bound by the promise he made to the board in 1993. Nothing that was said by Trump before the signing of the 1993 accord is relevant, a wrote Marion in a letter to Randolph.

Trumps’ attorney and city attorney believe Palm Beach’s zoning codes allow employees to live in private clubs. Trump is the chairman of a company, Mar-a-Lago LLC, which owns the club, making him a bona fide employee, according to Marion’s letter which has yet to be released. Trump’s attorney also claims the former president uses an owner suite rather than a guest suite.

Randolph says in his note to the board that with no specific restriction prohibiting former President Trump from residing at the club, it appears the zoning code allows him to reside at the club.

General manager Kirk Blouin did not respond to an interview request.

The controversy dates back to the early 1990s, when Trump lived in Mar-a-Lago. The cost of maintenance was skyrocketing, and he launched a plan to subdivide the property, which was purchased from the estate of grain heiress Marjorie Meriweather Post, in addition to a dozen housing lots.

The city objected, so Trump continued. He later dropped the lawsuit and signed an agreement with the city called a User Agreement that allowed him to reuse Mar-a-Lago as a private club. Trump also ceded the development rights of the property to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. As part of the deal with the National Trust, Trump agreed to forever relinquish his rights to develop Mar-a-Lago or to use it for any purpose other than using the club.

Trump’s opponents in Palm Beach have argued that both of these agreements mean Trump cannot live at the club. They also tried to prevent Trump from circumventing parts of his deal with the city. In May, Trump withdrew a request to build a wharf at Mar-a-Lago after a Washington Post article noted that he was prohibited from building a wharf under the terms of his conversion agreement. private club property. Some neighbors have objected to a dock because they fear the arrival of rowdy party boats.

Trump changed his official residence to the address of Mar-a-Lago. He is also registered to vote at the address, prompting complaints from neighbors who said he was not allowed to use Mar-a-Lago as his home.

Controversy escalated in the final days of Trump’s presidency and has simmered since he left office and flew to Mar-a-Lago, where he has been based since Joe Biden was inaugurated as his successor.

In mid-December, Reginald Stambaugh, an attorney for two Mar-a-Lago neighbors, filed a formal notice asking the city of Palm Beach to prevent Trump from living at the club. The demand urged the city to avoid an embarrassing situation if the former president were to be ordered to leave.

