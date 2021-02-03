



Images of the day



WE ARE NEAR HERE: A pedestrian in a face mask descends on Grafton Street, Dublin on Tuesday. Photography: Dara Mac Dnaill SHEPHERD AND CROZIER: New Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell (left) chats with his predecessor Archbishop Diarmuid Martin after the Elder is installed in a ceremony at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin Tuesday. Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland was also present. Photography: John McElroy OLD DOG, NEW TIPS? A terrier is “taken for a walk” on Duke Street, Dublin on Tuesday. Photography: Dara Mac Dnaill RIVER RUN: The Glencree River flows through the village of the same name in Co Wicklow. Photography Nick Bradshaw PARK LIFE: Exercise in Fairview Park, Dublin. Photography: Dara Mac Dnaill WATERY WINGS: A car drives through a flooded road in the town of Carlow, Co Carlow. Photograph: Niall Carson / PA Wire

EYES ON GALWAY BAY: A drone view of Fr Griffins / ire g GAA GAA Club in South Park, The Claddagh, Galway. Photography: Laszlo Geczo / Inpho

‘ULSTER SAYS NO’: A sign on a lamppost in Larne Harbor, Co Antrim, proclaims ‘Ulster is British – no internal UK borders’ as vehicles arrive from UK. Police presence has been stepped up following reported threats to personnel controlling some shipments under the Northern Ireland Protocol. The local council withdrew workers following threats. Photograph: Alan Lewis / PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

ON WORK: A security dog ​​barks as it detects migrants hiding under a truck en route to Ireland at the port of Cherbourg in northwestern France. Photograph: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP / Getty

NAVALNY PRISON SENTENCE: Law enforcement officers walk past a wall near the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, during the trial of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was jailed for three Tuesday and a half years after claiming to have violated the terms of a suspended fraud conviction in 2014. Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP / Getty

TURKISH PROTEST: Turkish riot police block protesters during a rally against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a rector, a controversial supporter, at Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey. Teachers and students condemned the appointment as an undemocratic gesture. Photograph: Tolga Bozoglu / EPA WINTER IN SPRING: A man walks a dog in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, England, after snowfall last night. Photograph: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

CLIFFHANGER: A drone view of a landslide that crashed into a highway in Amalfi, near Naples, in southern Italy. A cliff collapsed, sending dirt and rocks onto the road below. There were no immediate reports of casualties, but local sources said it could not yet be ruled out. Photograph: Cesare Abbate / EPA

WIND TRAPPING: Mountains and smog surround the city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The mountains are known to trap air currents over the city, compounding concerns about air quality. Photograph: Fehim Demir / EPA CHASE THE DRAGON: Teams compete in an ice dragon boat race on a frozen river in Shenyang, northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Photograph: AFP / Getty Groundhog Club manager AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather forecasting groundhog, at the 135th Groundhog Day celebration on the gobbler button in Punxsutawney, Pa. On Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Managers Phil said the groundhog predicted an additional six weeks of winter weather during this year’s event which was held without anyone due to potential risks from COVID-19. (AP Photo / Barry Reeger)

