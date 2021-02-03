Prime Minister Modi sends Independence Day greetings to Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa





On the occasion of Sri Lanka’s 73rd Independence Day anniversary to be celebrated on February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. Based on shared linguistic, religious and cultural traditions, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the shared ties deeply rooted for millennia, according to a statement issued by the High Commission of India in Colombo, ANI reported. He highlighted the cooperation between the two nations over the past year, including in the joint fight against the COVID19 pandemic. He also hoped that the solid ties between the two nations would be further strengthened in the years to come and contribute to the progress and common prosperity of our peoples, ”the statement read. READ | Prime Minister Modi speaks out on D-Day violence: “A nation shocked by insult to Tricolor”; Seek restraint The High Commission further said that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, interactions between India and Sri Lanka at the leadership level have continued, resulting in progress significant in the field of development cooperation, trade and economic relations, person to person. Contacts. READ | Prime Minister Modi addresses his Israeli counterpart; Affirms its resolve to strengthen security cooperation On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the rollout of India’s COVID-19 vaccination program in which health workers across the country were vaccinated. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa praised the Indian government for taking this very important milestone with a massive COVID-19 campaign. READ | “ PM Modi will inaugurate government projects on February 7 in Haldia, will hold Jan Sabha ”: Dilip Ghosh Sri Lanka receives Covishield vaccine offered by India On January 29, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanked India for its generosity after receiving five lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine offered by New Delhi as part of the Neighborhood First policy. President Rajapaksa was at Colombo International Airport to receive shipment of free Indian COVID-19 vaccines that arrived on a special Air India flight. READ | PM Modi welcomes the “global” 2021 budget; Focuses on south, east and coastal areas (With ANI inputs)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos