Boris Johnson speech today: When is the Prime Minister’s announcement of the coronavirus after a breakthrough discovery?





Boris Johnson is expected to hold a press conference in Downing Street this evening (Wednesday 3 February). Prime Minister is due to address nation after a “game-changing” study on the Oxford vaccine. It was found that a single dose could significantly reduce infection rates. This revealing breakthrough is believed to have raised hopes for a faster exit from the lockdown. England has been on a third lockdown for about a month now, with measures due to be reviewed in mid-February. Historic Oxford vaccine research found that a single vaccine reduced positive cases by 67%. And that could reduce the transmission of the disease by two thirds. Give your opinion on school closures by completing our survey below. Earlier today, the study was praised by the government and Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the new analysis as absolutely superb. The results showed that the jab offers 76% protection for up to three months after the first dose and could reduce transmission by 67%. There are concerns, however, that newer variants, such as the South African variant found in the EN10 postcode of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, may slow down the effectiveness of jabs. If you are looking for a way to keep up to date with the latest breaking news from Hertfordshire, the HertsLive newsletter is a good place to start. Updating daily will deliver the best news and features to your inbox. We choose the most important stories of the day to include in the newsletter, including crime, court news, long reads, traffic and travel, food and drink articles, and more. Signing up for the newsletter is easy. All you have to do is click here and enter your email address. This is one of the many ways you can read the news that matters to you from HertsLive. Mr Hancock told BBC Breakfast earlier: We know from previous trials that vaccines are safe and effective in protecting the individual. We now know that the Oxford vaccine also reduces transmission and that will help us all come out of this pandemic, frankly, which is why this is such good news that we should applaud. Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation at 5 p.m. tonight.







