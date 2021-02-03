Indian government warns Twitter about ‘genocide’ hashtag about Narendra Modi





IANS The Indian government sent a notice warning Twitter of criminal charges for failing to comply with its order to remove accounts and tweets that alleged impending agricultural genocide in the country, sources said. Content bearing the hashtag “#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide” was posted on Twitter, which the government says was designed to ignite passions and hatred. The notice issued by the Department of Electronics and Informatics (MEITY) argued that it motivated the campaign to abuse, inflame and create tension in society for unfounded reasons. The ministry also said incitement to genocide was not freedom of speech but a threat to law and order. Citing that Twitter unilaterally unblocked accounts and tweets despite the government’s order, the notice stated that Twitter is an intermediary and is obligated to obey government instructions and that its refusal to do so will result in criminal prosecution. The ministry had adopted an interim order dated Jan. 31, as an emergency, to block 257 URLs and one hashtag under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000. According to the government, the interim order was issued on the grounds that the said URLs and Twitter hashtag are disseminating false information about the protests and risk leading to imminent violence affecting public order in the country. The opinion cited the public order question of January 26 and indicated that the statutory authorities were doing their utmost to ensure that no situation unfavorable to public order arose and that no offense liable to be denounced. be committed. He further said the ministry received the platform’s response dated February 1, 2021, in which Twitter refused to respect and obey the order issued by the Indian government. “Article 69A of the law gives competence to the central government in cases where it considers it necessary or advisable to ask an intermediary to block public access and / or to block public access to any information generated,” transmitted, received, stored or hosted in a computer resource if the government is convinced that it is necessary or expedient in order to prevent incitement to the commission of any recognizable offense relating to public order ”, reads the opinion . “The leadership to block the hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide has been found to incite people to commit identifiable offenses in relation to public order and state security,” he added. The opinion pointed out that section 69A (3) provides for specific penal consequences in the event of failure to comply with instructions issued under section 69A of the Law.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos