My grandmother opposed the Chinese Communist Party. Biden can too.

Seventy-one years ago, my grandmother was beaten, enslaved, and nearly killed by the Chinese Communist Party. China continues to do the same today and America should offer its new victims a safe haven.

Tension is already mounting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. During last month’s Davos Agenda conference, Xi condemnedthe arrogant isolationism of the Trump era and warned that a cold war, a hot war, a trade war or a technology war would lead to division and even confrontation. It is the oldest piece in the Chinese Communist textbook, which values ​​economic and social power above all else.

Bidens’ next step should be decisive and warmly welcome Hong Kongers, Uyghurs and Chinese political dissidents.

A hateful revolution

Basically, communism implies restructuringBut the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has always wanted morethat mastery of resources and capital and, to this end, continues to pay a heavy price of fear and respect. Despite their best efforts, Xi and his predecessors were never able to buy full conformity from other nations or from his own people.

Let the ruling classes tremble at a communist revolution. Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels published these words in 1848; 100 years later, Mao Zedong, the chief of the CCP, put this belief into practice. In the late 1940s and 1950s, Mao and the early Chinese Communists galvanized working class tenants with the promise of social equality and property rights.

This massive and deadly disinformation operation, known as the Land reform campaign, mobilized the working class to plunder and seize property belonging to their owners, but it did not stop there. Controlling the infrastructure was not enough, so the rebels humiliated, tortured and killed the ruling class.

Hong Kong activists:We protest for our freedom from brutal Chinese authoritarianism

By the time the uprising reached Sun wui, my grandmother’s hometown in Southeast China, the owners had already fled. Their wives, many of whom were from the working class, were left to look after their children and their homes. They did not transgress against the tenants, but were persecuted as if they had. My grandmother was sent to a forced labor campin 1950, where she was forced to demolish her neighbors’ homes during the day and beaten up by her captors at night.

During his four years of torture, my grandmother’s son died of hunger and illness and tried to escape several times, failing three times. His town was overrun by the Communists, but they needed the women and children to remain as slaves before they were executed. They took all of his things and broke his bones, but they couldn’t destroy his dream of living safe, free and happy. On her fourth escape attempt in 1954, she was successful.

Incredibly, she was able to bring herself and three of her young children to freedom, she finally arrived in the United States in 1968. My family now calls America our home.

The people against the party

Xi and the CCP are not as strong as they describe themselves. The rise to power of the CCP necessitated the deaths of millions of people during the land reform campaign and Cultural revolution, yet they continue to fight for social control. Chinese Communist Handbook Contains Only Authoritarian Solutions essential response to the opposition is to resort to violence, arbitrary detention, imprisonment and disappearances Similar to the Land Reform Campaign, the government uses disinformation and arrests silence political activists in Hong Kong, and they use surveillance and “re-education” camps torture the Uyghurs.

But like my grandmother, the political opponents of the CCP do not give in.

The United States should follow the example of the United Kingdom and provide special visas for qualified Hong Kong people. Since a new national security law entered into force last summer, dozens of pro-democracy activists were arrested, and many more are in danger, even those more on Hong Kong soil.

Hong Kong National Security Law:Hong Kong Freedom Lovers Deserve Global Support Against Chinese Communist Party’s New Red Terror

Last summer the British government provided Holders of a British (overseas) Hong Kong national passport have the option of applying for special visas, which allow extended visits and provide a pathway to citizenship. Such visas from the United States, in addition to admitting refugees and Asians, would send a powerful signal to the CCP and all those who suffer under its rule.

The United States has vested interests in the region, including 85,000 US citizens living in Hong Kong and a trade surplus of $ 26 billionHong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019, pushed back the authoritarian encroachment of Beijing, defending the freedoms and freedoms that the United States views as central and inalienable rights.

In addition, the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act, 1992 declares that support for democratization is a fundamental tenet of US foreign policy. As such, it naturally applies to US policy toward Hong Kong. The United States should honor these social and economic ties by protecting those who alike stand for a free society.

Failure to achieve absolute obedience from the 1940s to the present day is the CCP’s fatal wound. If Biden is to be tough on China, he has to save his people.

Rachel Chiu is a Young Voices Contributor and researcher in public policies at the Cato Institute. His opinions are his own and do not reflect those of his employer. Follow her on Twitter @rachelhchiu.