United States worried about Ankaras acquisition of Russian defense system





ANKARA – Senior advisers to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Tuesday, with the US administration expressing concern that Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 defense system could undermine the cohesion and effectiveness of NATO. Erdogan’s chief foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed issues relating to Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and Nagorno-Karabakh, the news agency reported. official Turkeys Anadolu. In its statement on the meeting, the White House said Sullivan highlighted the desire of the Biden administrations to build constructive relations between the United States and Turkey, but also addressed areas of friction. Sullivan expressed the administrations’ intention to strengthen transatlantic security through NATO, expressing concern that Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system is undermining cohesion and the effectiveness of the alliance, said National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne. NATO allies Washington and Ankara disagreed with Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 defense systems. In December, the Trump administration imposed long-awaited sanctions on Turkey for the acquisition, a move Turkey called a serious mistake. It also withdrew NATO ally Turkey from its F-35 fighter program. Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to its advanced F-35 fighters and to NATO’s larger defense systems. Turkey rejects this, saying the S-400s will not be integrated into NATO, and has offered to form a joint task force to examine the conflicting claims. Ankara says its purchase of the S-400s was not a choice, but rather a necessity as it was unable to procure missile defenses from other NATO allies under satisfactory conditions. Kalin told Sullivan that joint efforts were needed to find a solution to current disagreements between the countries, such as Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems and US support for Kurdish militias in the northern part of the country. Syria, Anadolu said.

