Eric Trump calls his father ‘most beloved political figure’ in history (video)





Sean Hannity brought Eric Trump to his Fox News show on Tuesday night, and Trump’s youngest son spent the entire segment making false claims about his father Donald Trump’s popularity as president while complaining that the Democrats are mean.

“They tried to fabricate everything under the son against my father, against all of us. They do it every day. They keep doing it. Even when he’s a private citizen they always try to impeach him, ”said Eric Trump, not understanding how impeachment works.

In reality, impeachment is the political equivalent of being charged with a crime – you indict, then you have a trial. So the Democrats are not trying to impeach Trump, because they already did on January 13 while he was still in office.

Also Read: Sean Hannity Rages Against ‘Threatening’ Olive Garden Joke Tweet (Video)

Eric Trump continued, ranting absurdly and lying about his father’s popularity.

“They want to tar and pluck the man. They know he has done a great job for this nation. They know that there has never been a more beloved politician in the history of our country, ”said Eric Trump.

Unfortunately for Eric, this claim is blatantly wrong, regardless of the metric. In the era of the modern presidential ballot, no president has ever managed to maintain an overall approval rating of less than 50% throughout his tenure – until Trump succeeded. Trump came close to avoiding this questionable distinction on several occasions in at least one respected poll – reaching 49% in early 2020 according to Gallup, but that number quickly declined because Trump couldn’t be bothered trying to stop COVID-19 from ravage the country.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Believes Biden Is Trying To Start A War With Iran (Video)

It would therefore be much closer to the truth to say that Donald Trump is one of the least popular political figures in American history, because at no time did a majority of Americans like him. Remember: Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million votes and 7 million in 2021.

“There are 75 million Americans who would follow him to the ends of the earth. I mean, they love the man, they love what he stands for. They love that he is a fighter, that he fought this fight largely alone. A lot of times he had to fight for the whole Republican Party, right, because they weren’t doing a lot of – now you have a lot of good fighters, but you didn’t do it back then ” Trump said.

Eric Trump ended his fascist rant on “Hannity” with probably his weirdest comment from the interview.

Also read: Tucker Carlson: Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment are ‘stupid and guilty’ (video)

“What my father did is something that no political figure has ever done in American history, and he changed his country, and he changed it for the better. And he taught people how to fight, and he gave Americans the biggest lesson in good citizenship, and that’s exactly, frankly, what this country needed, ”Trump said.

“He really is a father in America.”

You can watch the quoted portion of Tuesday’s disturbing episode of “Hannity” on Fox News in the video embedded at the top of this article.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos