Boris Johnson announcement: What time is Boris Johnson speaking at the Covid briefing today? | UK | News





Boris Johnson is due to hold a press conference in Downing Street this evening after a study of the UK Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine found that one dose can reduce transmission of the virus. The discovery is a major breakthrough as the vaccine is rolled out, with more than 9 million people having already received the first dose.

The research, which has not yet been peer reviewed, suggests that the jab could reduce transmission by 67% and has also shown that the jab offers 76 percent protection for up to 12 weeks after a single dose. This means that the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab could have a bigger impact on the pandemic, as each person vaccinated will also indirectly protect other people. Mr Johnson called the data “really encouraging”, while Health Secretary Matt Hancock called it “absolutely superb”, and “will help us all out of this pandemic”. He told BBC Breakfast: “We know from previous trials that vaccines are safe and effective in protecting the individual. READ MORE: Boris Johnson press conference: Prime Minister to address nation with major update

"We now know that the Oxford vaccine also reduces transmission and that will help us all come out of this pandemic, frankly, which is why this is such good news that we should applaud." Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), also praised the Oxford results, saying the discovery on transmission was "very, very good news." He said he believed "it shows that all of these vaccines will be able to reduce transmission to some extent." However, there is no sufficient evidence to know whether the vaccines from Pfizer / BioNtech and Moderna also prevent infection and transmission of coronavirus. And while the latest study offers a silver lining that an end to the lockdown is in sight, we are still a long way from lifting the restrictions.

The Prime Minister previously said the first schools could reopen in England on March 8, which has sparked speculation that further lockdown restrictions will not be lifted until later this spring. But his remarks sparked fury from some Parliament lockout skeptics who say he must have a “very good reason” for keeping English schools closed longer than those in Scotland. Former Chief Whip Mark Harper, Chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, said in a statement: “Covid is a deadly disease, but lockdowns and restrictions are causing immense damage to people’s health and livelihoods, and we have to lift them as soon as it is safe to do that. “The Prime Minister said last week that reopening schools was a“ national priority. ”Now that Scotland has indicated schools will likely return from February 22, there must be a very good reason to keep the schools. English schools closed even longer. “Once the four major risk groups are vaccinated on February 15 and protected on March 8, the government must start easing restrictions. We need to show the public how the good news about the immunization rollout translates into a return to normal life. “

After the briefing, the Prime Minister to join 'nationwide applause' on Wednesday evening to honor the life of Captain Sir Tom Moore, Downing Street announced. Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon during PMQs, Mr Johnson paid tribute to the World War II veteran who he said dedicated his life to the service of others. He added, "Now we all have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all he stood for and believed in. "This is why I encourage everyone to join in a national applause for Captain Tom and all those health workers he raised money for at 6 p.m. tonight."







