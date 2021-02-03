Jakarta Land Ambles up to 6 CM / year

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) said that the maximum rate of land subsidence reaches 6cm per year, mainly due to groundwater extraction in this city.

Joko Widodo, a disaster researcher at the Center for Disaster Risk and Reduction Technology (PTRRB) BPPT, said the INDI 4.0 BPPT team conducted an analysis using the data-driven Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) method. Radar Sentinel 1A satellite to see the rate of land subsidence in Jakarta.

“The results of the analysis of InSAR data recorded from March 20 to October 22, 2019 show that the maximum rate of land subsidence is 6 cm per year,” Joko explained as quoted in the BPPT press release on Wednesday. (3/2 / 2021).

Joko Widodo explained that according to the results of various studies, four types of land subsidence have occurred in Jakarta. The first is due to the extraction of groundwater, the second is due to construction loads, the third is due to the natural consolidation of alluvial soils and finally to the tectonic subsidence of the soil.

Among the four factors, land subsidence due to the extraction or extraction of groundwater is a dominant phenomenon in Jakarta.

According to the INDI 4.0 BPPT team, the state of land subsidence in Jakarta was closely related to the floods and the level of flood damage.

This problem, he said, should be anticipated, especially in the DKI area of ​​Jakarta with a high rate of subsidence.

The first thing to do is to reduce the exploitation of groundwater in these areas. It is time for the Jakarta government to issue regional regulations banning the extraction of groundwater, especially in critical areas of subsidence and at the same time must be able to provide a source of raw water from the waters of surface as a substitute.

No less important, he said, that the government in Jakarta needs to regularly monitor the subsidence using the right technology. “InSAR technology is one of the good technological choices to monitor this condition, which INDI BPPT has applied so far,” said Joko Widodo.

For information, the development of INDI 4.0 at PTRRB BPPT has been initiated to become a center for the study and application of multi-disaster technology that will focus on the analysis of disaster data to strengthen disaster mitigation. disasters, both geological and hydrometeorological.

LIPI once mentioned that it has been proven that excessive groundwater extraction has resulted in land subsidence in several places in Jakarta by up to 25 centimeters per year. Land subsidence in Jakarta resulted in a larger area of ​​flooding in 2013 compared to 2007.

The problem of land subsidence due to environmental pressures from urban development has arisen in several major cities in Asia, including Jakarta. In DKI Jakarta, human activities are the main cause of land subsidence problems.

The director of the Center for Disaster Risk and Reduction Technology (PTRRB) BPPT Mr. Ilyas said that the results of technical studies show that the development of the city of Jakarta in the past 50 years, accompanied by an increase in other activities, caused land subsidence.

“At BPPT, through the INDI 4.0 (Indonesian Disaster Information Network) team, we have seen that DKI Jakarta, with all its activities and locations, is experiencing land subsidence issues,” he said. he declares.

Going forward, according to Ilyas, the problem of land subsidence in the city of Jakarta needs to be brought under control, especially in some areas. “The first thing to do is to reduce the exploitation of groundwater in these areas,” he explained.

