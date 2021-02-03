Pakistan begins deployment of Covid-19 vaccine





(MENAFN – IANS) p> Islamabad, February 3 (IANS) Almost a year after the epidemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) which killed 11,746 and infected more than half a million in Pakistan, the government began vaccinating Frontline Warriors on Tuesday, with a 50-year-old doctor being the country’s first healthcare worker (TS) to receive the hit.

As a nationwide campaign will officially begin Wednesday in which more than one million healthcare workers will be vaccinated against the coronavirus within a two-month period, an anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist, Professor Rana Imran Sikander, was the first doctor to be vaccinated. against disease at the prime minister’s office in the presence of prime minister Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister said: “I congratulate my team who worked quickly and the vaccine was imported. We also thank China who provided the vaccine. Just as the vaccine was inoculated to a doctor, it will be given to frontline healthcare workers who treated Covid-19 patients.

“In a second phase, people of an age group (over 65) will be vaccinated. The vaccine is distributed fairly in all provinces and no one should think that a province has received more doses.

As the first tranche of the vaccine was sent to all federating units, the prime minister urged all registered healthcare workers to get vaccinated as they were considered the most vulnerable in the world.

Interestingly, photos and video clips of the foreground given to a Pakistani man in the presence of Khan, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Faisal Sultan and Planning Minister Asad Umar went viral on social media and TV channels. , the majority of the population. remained unaware of his identity because his face was covered with a mask.

The person who volunteered for the very first official stroke in the country was Rana Imran Sikander, anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

Sikander said: “I am 50 years old, married with four children. I went to the Prime Minister’s office, then I returned home, having been vaccinated. I am in good health and have jogged four kilometers in the evening. “

He said people shouldn’t hesitate because vaccination is part of everyone’s life. “We get BCG right after birth, polio vaccine until we are five years old, and a number of other vaccines throughout life. Even pregnant women are vaccinated. The Covid-19 vaccine is therefore just a vaccine similar to the other vaccines that we take regularly ”. the doctor said.

Unfortunately, he said, there was a segment of society in both developing and developed countries that was resistant to vaccination.

Meanwhile, according to the National Command and Operation Center, as many as 1,220 additional coronavirus cases and 63 deaths have been reported nationwide in the past day.

–IANS

int / rs

MENAFN03022021000231011071ID1101538137

Legal notices: MENAFN provides the information as is without any guarantee of any kind. We accept no responsibility for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this item, please contact the supplier above.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos