PM raises the bar for resignations





ISLAMABAD:

With the opposition’s deadline for resigning the government before Jan.31 passed without any event, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday rejected the gauntlet, saying he would resign if opposition leaders returned the wealth he had received. they had plundered the country.

The opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had given the government a deadline to resign by January 31, saying it would force the ruling party out by organizing a long march and mass resigning of assemblies.

“It takes courage to step down,” the prime minister said as he chaired the cabinet meeting. “If they had had the courage to resign, they would not have fled the country by obtaining an NRO,” he said, referring to the Musharraf-era political amnesty under the order. of national reconciliation.

“The opposition cannot organize a long march or bring people together,” he told ministers. On the other hand, he offered his resignation but with one condition: “If [PDM leaders] Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman return the stolen money to the country, I will resign tomorrow, ”he declared.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister, while noting an accident in the federal capital overnight, asked for details of the security provided to ministers in order to stop the misuse of the security protocol.

Later, giving a briefing to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said the prime minister took note of the incident in which a squad of vehicles broke through the fire. red in Islamabad and four people were killed.

“The Prime Minister called on the federal and provincial governments to strictly discourage the use of security and protocol squads on the roads, which has created a culture of fear and impunity,” said the Minister of Information .

The minister said that the issue of land grabbers was also discussed at the meeting and was informed that operations were continuing against illegal occupants of state land, including those who had encroached on land from the state. railroads.

“The Minister of Railways, Azam Swati, is working on the issue of railway land and he has also been tasked with recovering the assets of the government,” added the Minister of Information. “Land grabbing has weakened the rule of law and also created a feeling of insecurity among the public,” he added.

He said that according to the government’s plan, construction activity was progressing with more than 100,000 housing units built under different projects. He added that people were getting loans from banks for low cost housing.

The banks provided loans at a 5-7% margin for the construction of 5 marla houses and the loan limit was set at 3.5 million rupees. Parliament also passed the foreclosure law to protect these bank loans, he added.

He said two projects, including the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and the Bundle Islands, were currently underway. About 35,700 housing units were under construction, while more than 21,000 would be built in six other projects, according to a statement from the Housing Ministry.

On the opposition parties, the minister said everyone knew what they were doing, as they had their own priorities to focus on, rather than playing the democratic role of highlighting governance weaknesses .

Asked whether the PDM’s deadline for resigning the government had passed, the minister said the media should ask the opposition what happened to their resignation, as the Jan. 31 deadline has already passed.

On a stretch of road that was closed for several months near Lal Masjid in Islamabad, Faraz said there was a long-standing controversy, but the issue was being debated and lasting action was being taken. . He hopes that within a month or so there will be some good news.

Regarding the constitutional amendment for public ballot voting in Senate elections, the minister said the government’s stated position is that Senate polls should be transparent, adding that the opposition in the Charter of the Democracy had also called for transparency in Senate polls.

The minister said senatorial elections in the past have been marred by the selling and buying of votes from lawmakers. “Everyone saw how a party, with six or seven votes, had obtained 20 votes in the previous senatorial elections,” he added.

“The government with this objective contacted the Supreme Court for advice on this count and one option is constitutional amendment. This will however show which side the opposition stands on. The opposition will be denounced if it opposes the constitutional amendment.

The money factor, argued Faraz, has also tainted the international perception of elected officials. “The PTI has the moral justification for pushing for transparency, as it has sent 20 of its lawmakers home for receiving money to vote.”

Responding to journalists’ questions, the minister said that the government strongly believes in media freedom and that no one would want the (media) channel of communication between the government and the public to be disrupted.

He pointed out that as a minister, he had never questioned any media about the publication of a story and only had one request to make when filing a report, the version of the government should also be incorporated to give it a balanced perspective, as it shouldn’t. be one-sided.

Criticism, he said, has helped improve a government’s performance, with the media pointing to any weakness in its governance. The minister added that the government wanted cordial relations with the media because neither the government nor the media would like bitterness.

Regarding the rejection of a bill on journalists’ rights, the minister said opposition parties opposed it despite being represented on the relevant House standing committee, which had approved. “Traditionally, a bill approved by a committee is not opposed.”

He promised that after having digital strength at home, the government would not only re-introduce this bill, but also make another legislation for the media for their rights, pay protection, safety of the media. employment and health coverage.

He also said a point-to-point response would be sent to the Pakistan Newspaper Publishers Council (CPNE) in response to his report on Wednesday. There was hype and some things related to the government were not actually true, he added.

On the price hike, he said the rates of = many items had fallen while others – mostly imported products like cooking oil, tea, legumes, powdered milk and vegetables. petroleum products – have seen an increase due to the rise of the world market. The prime minister, he said, had held weekly meetings on inflation and the price hike was a temporary phenomenon.

(With the contribution of APP)

