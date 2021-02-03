Politics
Jokowi asks PPKM to be valid in RT / RW, RI banned from entering Saudi Arabia
Jakarta –
The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, called for the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) to be enforced more effectively at the RT / RW level. The government considers this step to be the right thing, especially since several provinces experienced improvements in the previous PKKM.
In addition, the government of Saudi Arabia has banned entry into 20 countries, including Indonesia. This ban certainly resulted in the postponement of the Umrah pilgrimage this year.
Besides the two news above, there are several other news that are hot topics today. The following is Wednesday’s edition of Top 5 News (2/3/2021).
1. Jokowi requests that PPKM be applied at RT / RW level
The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has found that imposing restrictions on community activities (PPKM) is not effective in dealing with COVID-19. Therefore, Jokowi called for restrictions to be imposed at the local level, starting with the village until the RT / RW.
The coordinating minister of the economy, Airlangga Hartarto, also said that later the restrictions would involve the COVID-19 working group from the central to the micro level, as well as the device. This step is considered appropriate in Indonesia considering PPKM data, Jakarta, Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces have seen improvements.
Read Full: PPKM to RT / RW Instructions
2. RI is forbidden to enter Saudi Arabia, Umrah is postponed again
Recently, the government of Saudi Arabia banned entry to 20 countries, including Indonesia. This ban is also of concern because it has an impact on the postponement of the Umrah service to 2021.
The ban is likely due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia. Previously, Umrah was also delayed on December 21, 2020 when a new type of Corona virus was discovered, which was feared to impact the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.
Read more: Umrah postponed as Indonesia banned from entering Saudi Arabia
3. Stupid Transactions Using Dinar-Dirham, Founder of Muamalah Market Arrested
The founder of the Muamalah market in Depok, Zaim Saidi, has now been arrested by Bareskrim Polri on Tuesday (2/2). This arrest stems from the virality of Muamalah Market on social networks as it is used to buy and sell using dinars and dirhams in foreign currencies.
However, Zaim had denied any transaction using foreign currency. He also mentioned that the use of dinars and dirhams were only terms and was made to introduce a medium of exchange for the sunnah.
Read more: Dinar-Dirham Transactions in Depok
4. PD Says DPR Pledged Rs100 Million For Coup Operation Fund
Democratic Party Executive and PDP Membership Chairman Herman Khaeron revealed that the PD Branch Board of Directors had been promised Rs 100million for the operation of “ coup d’état ” aimed at overthrowing the President of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY).
However, until now, the Democratic Party is still investigating the origin of these funds. It is suspected that this coup involved palace officials in trying to influence 360 party cadres with voting rights to replace AHY posts.
Read in full: 100 million for Operation Coup
5. MU won 9-0 against Southampton
Manchester United won 9-0 as they hosted Southampton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday (3/2/2021) early in the morning Western Indonesia time. After Alexander Jankewitz received a red card in the second minute, Southampton played with 10 players. This opportunity was used to the maximum by the Red Devils to score goals.
In the first half, Man Utd won 4-0 with goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Jan Bednarek (suicide) and Edinson Cavani. Man Utd also added points again thanks to accolades from Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes (penalty) and Daniel James. In the second half, Southampton scored with a shot from Che Adams, but the video assistant referee was not cleared.
Read more: The Red Devils destroy 9 players The Saints 9-0
