Support multilateralism and embrace a new dawn

Through HE Mr. Cao Xiaolin, Chinese Ambassador to Tonga

The world has been undergoing unseen changes for a century. The COVID-19 The pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world. The world economy is in a deep recession. Global challenges keep emerging. All of this places humanity at a crossroads. In this context, President Xi Jinping delivered a special speech at the World Economic Forum’s virtual event on the Davos agenda on January 25, 2021. He referred to China’s proposals to meet the challenges of the time , paved the way for the world at a loss and demonstrated China’s wisdom and sense of responsibility. I would like to take this opportunity to share the main content of President Xis’ speech with my Tongan friends.

President Xi made insightful observations on the current world situation. He stressed that the peoples of our time must face four major tasks, namely to promote global economic growth, to abandon ideological prejudices, to bridge the North-South divide and to come together in the face of global challenges. The fundamental way to tackle these tasks is to defend multilateralism and build a community with a common future for humanity. In this regard, he made the following four proposals:

First, we must remain committed to openness and inclusion rather than closure and exclusion. Multilateralism is about approaching international affairs through consultations and deciding the future of the world by everyone working together. We cannot meet common challenges in a divided world, and confrontation will lead us to a dead end. The right approach is to act on the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity. We must defend the common values ​​of humanity, namely peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, overcome ideological prejudices, make the mechanisms, principles and policies of our cooperation as open and inclusive as possible and jointly safeguard world peace and stability. . Second, we must remain committed to international law and international rules instead of seeking our own supremacy. International governance must be based on the rules and consensus we have reached, not on the order given by one or a few. We must be determined to uphold the rule of international law and be firmly resolved to safeguard the United Nations-centered international system and the international order based on international law. State-to-State relations should be coordinated and regulated by appropriate institutions and rules. The strong should not intimidate the weak. Decisions shouldn’t be made just by showing strong muscles or waving a big fist. Multilateralism should not be used as a pretext for acts of unilateralism. Third, we must remain committed to consultation and cooperation rather than conflict and confrontation. Each country is unique with its own history, culture and social system, and none is superior to the other. The best criteria are whether the history, culture and social system of a country correspond to its particular situation, enjoy the support of the people, serve to ensure political stability, social progress and a better life and contribute to human progress. Differences in history, culture and social system should not be an excuse for antagonism or confrontation, but rather an incentive for cooperation. We must reject the outdated Cold War and zero-sum game mentality, say no to the narrow and selfish policies of the beggar-your-neighbor, and stop the one-sided practice of keeping development benefits for oneself. We must adhere to mutual respect and accommodation, build political trust through strategic communication and ensure equal development rights for all countries. Fourth, we must remain determined to keep pace rather than reject change. The 21st century is the time for major development and reform. Support multilateralism at the 21st century, we must promote its fine tradition, adopt new perspectives and look to the future. We must stick to the core values ​​and the core principles of multilateralism. We also need to adapt to the changing international landscape and respond to global challenges, including COVID-19, economic development, climate change, digital governance and sustainable development. We must reform and improve the system of global governance on the basis of in-depth consultations and consensus building in order to unite the full strength of the international community to build a better future for humanity.

President Xi said in his remarks that after decades of strenuous efforts by the Chinese people, China is on track to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. China has made historic strides in ending extreme poverty and has embarked on a new journey towards the full construction of a modern socialist country. While entering a new phase of development, China will follow a new development philosophy and promote a new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the pillar and national and international circulation mutually reinforcing. China will work with all countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity. To achieve this goal, China will take the following steps:

China will continue to take an active part in international cooperation on COVID-19. Containing the coronavirus is the most urgent task for the international community. This is because people and their lives should always come before anything else. This is also what is needed to stabilize and revive the economy. China will continue to share its experience with other countries, stand firmly in solidarity, and actively engage in international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines promote their accessibility and affordability in developing countries. We hope that these efforts will contribute to a swift and complete victory over the coronavirus around the world. China will continue to implement a win-win openness strategy. Economic globalization responds to the need for increasing social productivity and is the natural result of scientific and technological progress. There is no point in using the pandemic as an excuse to reverse globalization and opt for isolation and decoupling. China will promote institutional openness that covers rules, regulations, management and standards. China will promote a business environment based on market principles, governed by law and in line with international standards, and unleash the potential of China’s huge market and huge domestic demand. China hopes that these efforts will bring more opportunities for cooperation to other countries and give new impetus to global economic recovery and growth. China will continue to promote sustainable development. China believes that when the interests of all mankind are at stake, China must step forward, act and do the job. China will fully implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, do more on the ecological front by transforming and improving its industrial structure and energy mix at a faster pace. China will also promote a low-carbon, green lifestyle and production, and make every effort to achieve the goal of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. China will continue to advance science, technology and innovation. Science, technology and innovation are a key engine of human progress, a powerful weapon in tackling many global challenges, and the only way for China to foster a new development paradigm and achieve high-quality development. China will invest more in science and technology, strengthen intellectual property protection, promote international exchanges and cooperation in science and technology with more openness. China will work with other countries to create an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and technological progress that is beneficial to all and shared by all. China will continue to promote a new kind of international relations. As a strong supporter of an independent foreign peace policy, China is working hard to overcome differences through dialogue and resolve differences through negotiation, and to maintain friendly and cooperative relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit. As a steadfast member of developing countries, China will further deepen South-South cooperation and contribute to developing countries’ efforts to eradicate poverty, ease the debt burden, and achieve more growth. China will engage more actively in global economic governance and push for a more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win economic globalization.

Winter cannot stop the coming of spring, and darkness can never mask the light of dawn. No country should be left behind in fulfilling the tasks of promoting global economic growth, letting go of ideological prejudices, bridging the North-South divide and bringing together global challenges. China stands ready to unite and work with all countries to hold high the banner of multilateralism, improve global governance, build a community with a shared future for humanity, protect our planet and create a better future for all .

