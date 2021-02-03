Boris Johnson to lead ‘national coup’ for captain Sir Tom Moore





Health Coronavirus The Prime Minister will join a “national applause” on Wednesday evening to honor the life of Captain Sir Tom Moore, Downing Street announced. Wednesday February 3, 2021, 12:08 p.m. Updated Wednesday February 3, 2021, 12:33 p.m. Sir Tom, who raised nearly 33 million for NHS charities by doing tours of his garden, died of coronavirus at Bedford Hospital on Tuesday at the age of 100. Mr Johnson said Sir Tom has dedicated his life to serving others and encouraged people to join in a ‘national helping hand’ in his memory. Register to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on the coronavirus Register to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on the coronavirus Read more Read more Matt Hancock reveals Britain’s vaccination strategy was inspired by Matt Damon’s film Contagi … “/> A tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore can be seen on the Piccadilly Circus billboard. Image: Chris Jackson / Getty Images The Prime Minister told the House of Commons: “We all now have the opportunity to show him our appreciation and all that he stood for and that he believed in. “This is why I encourage everyone to join in a national applause for Captain Tom and all those health workers he has raised money for at 6 p.m. tonight.” The death of the 100-year-old man has sparked reactions around the world. Charities have promised that the legacy of Sir Tom, who died Tuesday morning after testing positive for Covid-19, will live on “for years and years.” “/> A young girl pays a floral tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, England. Image: AP Photo / Alastair Grant His family said the last year of his life was “just remarkable” and that he “experienced things he never dreamed of”. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said his contribution would be officially marked. Describing him as an “inspiration”, the minister told BBC Breakfast: “I will make sure to mark his contribution correctly and appropriately at the right time”. When asked about the possibility of building a statue “in his hometown, birthplace or London,” Mr Hancock told LBC: “Yes, I think we should find a way, at the right time, to honor the contribution. .. “ “/> Video capture of footage released by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit shows UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer standing for a minute of silence in the honor of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Photo: Jessica Taylor / PRU / AFP via Getty Images

