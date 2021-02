Prime Minister Modi to visit Assam on February 7

This will be Mr Modis’ second visit to the poll-related state in a fortnight. The Assembly election in Assam is scheduled for March-April this year.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 7, lay the foundation stone for two medical schools and launch the state highway modernization program, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. This will be Mr Modis’ second visit to the poll-related state in a fortnight. The Assembly election in Assam is scheduled for March-April this year. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also due to visit Guwahati on February 6 and attend a program where money will be paid into the bank accounts of eight workers at lakh tea gardens in the state. Mr. Sarma said at a press conference in Guwahati. The Prime Minister will travel to Dhekiajuli from where he will lay the foundations of two faculties of medicine in the districts of Charaideo and Bishwanath. It will also launch the Assam Mala under which the State Department of Public Works will improve national roads. Work will be resumed for 2,500 km to be resumed at the initial stage, he said, adding that the project estimated at 5,000 crore should be completed within 15 years. At the ceremony on February 6 where Sitharaman will be the main guest, the state government will transfer 3,000 each to the bank accounts of eight lakh tea garden workers, which will involve an expenditure of 2.4 crore, Mr Sarma said. After demonetizing and opening bank accounts, we deposited 2,500 into each account. This year we have increased it to 3,000, he said. The Union minister will also deliberate on the budget during this ceremony, he added. A major event scheduled for Friday is the appointment of 29,701 teachers and non-teachers by the state government, Sarma said. Appointments will be made in two categories – in newly and recently provincialized schools where 16,484 teachers and non-teaching staff will be appointed, while 13,216 new appointments will be given at lower and upper primary level and Sarva Siksha Abhhiyan along with teachers high school assistants, he said. Five thousand additional teachers will have an appointment. Their verification process is underway, he said. The minister said a project is also being prepared to appoint language teachers in the state, with a focus on tribal languages ​​and tea garden communities. Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program, Mr Sarma, who is also health minister, said Assam was doing extremely well and stinging more than expected, with the daily target being exceeded in most places.

You hit your free item limit this month. Membership benefits include Today’s paper Find a mobile version of daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any limitations. Personalized recommendations A shortlist of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Switch easily from article to article, as our pages load instantly. Dashboard A one-stop shop to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Report We keep you informed of the most recent and important developments, three times a day. Support quality journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword puzzles, and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos