Muhyiddin to pay two-day official visit to Indonesia





JAKARTA (February 3): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will pay a two-day official visit to Indonesia, starting tomorrow, at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The Prime Minister and his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, are scheduled to arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta at 5 p.m. PST. Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar said it would be Muhyiddin’s first visit to Indonesia, after being appointed 8th Prime Minister on March 1, 2020. There are several things that touch the interests of both countries and require discussions at the highest level, face to face and heart to heart, he said at a press conference at the Malaysian Embassy here. today. On Friday, the prime minister will receive an official welcoming ceremony at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta, after which the two leaders will hold a four-eye meeting before holding a joint press conference. “Among the issues that should be discussed are palm oil-related discrimination, haze, potential investments and commercial joint ventures, the implementation of the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and cooperation to fight Covid- 19 “, he said. Zainal Abidin said the delegation will follow a strict health protocol that includes a pre-departure swab test, upon arrival, as well as quarantine upon its return to Malaysia on Friday evening. “Recognizing the importance of the Malaysia-Indonesia bilateral relationship and the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister himself requested that the visit be held briefly with small delegations. “Indonesia also respects this request, initially the official welcoming ceremony was planned to be held in Istana Bogor but later changed to Istana Merdeka in Jakarta, as Indonesia understands the situation and the importance of logistics during the pandemic, ”he said. Indonesia is Malaysia’s ninth largest trading partner globally and third among ASEAN countries. “In 2020, total two-way trade recorded RM 66.17 billion ($ 15.7 billion), while Malaysia’s total investment in Indonesia is second in Indonesia at $ 1,045.3 million.” , did he declare. Several world leaders had also visited Indonesia and met Jokowi during the Covid pandemic, including Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in October 2020, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (October 2020) and Chinese Foreign Minister. Wang Yi (January 13, 2021). At the same time, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein is also due to arrive tomorrow morning and will hold a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.







