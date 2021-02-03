Politics
More than 150 university students detained in battle for Turkey’s future, protester told Star
Students at a prestigious Istanbul university have warned of dark shadows of power in Turkey as they called for international solidarity with their struggle after more than 150 of them were detained by police.
We have been beaten and attacked by the police, and the government is so afraid of us that they have placed snipers on the buildings: this is Erdogans Turkey, a student known as the Star told The Star today. name of Deniz.
Please do what you can to help us. Our future is at stake. It is not just about education or academic freedom but a battle for Turkey’s future and we want to end the dictatorship, she said.
At least 159 students were arrested Monday at Bogazici University as thousands gathered to protest a crackdown in which four students were arrested over the weekend for exhibiting works of art allegedly depicted LGBT rainbow symbols next to an image of the Kaaba, the building at the center of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Islam’s holiest site.
The artwork was called an ugly attack that mocked religious beliefs, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu were charged with hate speech for their reaction: Twitter restricted access today yesterday to a tweet from Mr Soylu, who called the protesting students LGBT. perverse.
Products with rainbow colors or LGBT references must now be sold with a rating of 18 plus to protect children in Turkey and, although homosexuality is not illegal, pride marches are often prohibited for false security reasons.
Deniz said the government was concerned that popular support for the protests could turn into a new Gezi, referring to the 2013 wave of protests in the government’s Istanbulthatshook and won broad international support.
Erdogan is weak, he is afraid of the opposition and will do whatever he can to silence us, she said.
Former jailed People’s Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtas has previously tweeted his support for the protesters, saying: Your voice shakes the prison, while party MPs have tried to stop the police from making arrests.
The catalyst for the protests at elite Istanbul University was the government’s appointment of a pro-Erdoğan rector, Melih Bulu, a businessman who had previously run as a ruling party candidate for justice and development (AKP).
His appointment, the first outside the academic community since the 1980 coup, sparked widespread anger and is seen as a reflection of a deeply authoritarian regime tightening its grip on all aspects of life in Turkey.
Thousands of academics have been detained in widespread purges under the 2016 state of emergency, most of them sacked after signing a petition calling for a peaceful solution to the country’s so-called Kurdish issue .
So far, the Western-leaning University of Bogazici had escaped relatively unscathed, accepting a compromise candidate for rector four years ago.
But Mr. Bulu’s imposition on January 1 sparked protests, and the authorities responded with a heavy hand.
Some 24 students were arrested in an initial wave of protests, many of them in violent raids on their dormitories and the protests that followed drew support from unions and politicians, coming together to defend academic freedom.
Demonstrations were banned today and a heavy police presence prevented people from gathering, but Deniz said: We refuse to bow: we will not stop and we will fight for our future.
A protester was beaten unconscious today in Ankara, the Turkish capital, as police brutally attacked a demonstration in solidarity with those held in Istanbul.
The British National Union of Students has been contacted for comment.
