Politics
Dual Citizenship Controversy Office, from Arcandra Tahar to Regent Sabu Raijua
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesia is once again experiencing controversy due to the civil servant’s dual nationality.
This happened in the case of Sabu Raijua’s elected regent, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Orient Patriot Riwu Kore, who apparently on the basis of an investigation by the Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu) was a United States (US) citizen,
Previously, a similar case happened when President Joko Widodo appointed him Arcandra Tahar as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM). After being inaugurated, it was discovered that Arcandra also holds an American passport.
Also read: On Thursday, Interior Ministry and KPU-Bawaslu discuss citizenship of Regent-elect Sabu Raijua
Here is a note Kompas.com on the controversy of dual nationality that hit Indonesian officials:
1. Arcandra Tahar
Arcandra was announced and appointed by President Joko Widodo as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources on July 27, 2016. Then about two weeks after the inauguration, the palace learned that Arcandra had a US passport since 2012 .
Because he has other state documents, Arcandra is considered to have lost his status as an Indonesian citizen under Citizenship Law No. 12 of 2006.
While according to Law No. 39 of 2008 on State Ministries, ministers must be citizens of Indonesia.
Not waiting long, this story leaked to the public via social media and became widespread news.
Also read: Question the citizenship status of elected officials Sabu Raijua Regent, having a Kupang KTP and Bawaslu calling US citizens
But neither Arcandra nor the Palace has ever been on display. However, Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Coordination Wiranto and Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H Laoly confirmed the issue of the US passport belonging to the native Minang man.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]