Dual Citizenship Controversy Office, from Arcandra Tahar to Regent Sabu Raijua

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesia is once again experiencing controversy due to the civil servant’s dual nationality.

This happened in the case of Sabu Raijua’s elected regent, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Orient Patriot Riwu Kore, who apparently on the basis of an investigation by the Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu) was a United States (US) citizen,

Previously, a similar case happened when President Joko Widodo appointed him Arcandra Tahar as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM). After being inaugurated, it was discovered that Arcandra also holds an American passport.

Also read: On Thursday, Interior Ministry and KPU-Bawaslu discuss citizenship of Regent-elect Sabu Raijua

Here is a note Kompas.com on the controversy of dual nationality that hit Indonesian officials:

1. Arcandra Tahar

Arcandra was announced and appointed by President Joko Widodo as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources on July 27, 2016. Then about two weeks after the inauguration, the palace learned that Arcandra had a US passport since 2012 .

Because he has other state documents, Arcandra is considered to have lost his status as an Indonesian citizen under Citizenship Law No. 12 of 2006.

While according to Law No. 39 of 2008 on State Ministries, ministers must be citizens of Indonesia.

Not waiting long, this story leaked to the public via social media and became widespread news.

Also read: Question the citizenship status of elected officials Sabu Raijua Regent, having a Kupang KTP and Bawaslu calling US citizens

But neither Arcandra nor the Palace has ever been on display. However, Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Coordination Wiranto and Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H Laoly confirmed the issue of the US passport belonging to the native Minang man.