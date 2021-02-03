National applause from Captain Sir Tom Moore: Boris Johnson confirms British tribute at 6 p.m.









Captain Sir Tom Moore will receive a national applause in the UK tonight at 6 p.m., Boris Johnson has confirmed. The death of Captain Tom at the age of 100 yesterday sent shock waves across the UK, after he became a beacon of hope for the nation as it faced the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. The World War II veteran raised more than $ 33 million for the NHS by taking tours of his garden last year. Read more: Heartwarming Nick Ferrari Interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore He was unfortunately hospitalized with pneumonia in mid-January, but unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of the month and ultimately lost the battle. The Prime Minister will hold a press conference in Downing Street at 5 p.m. this evening before leading the applause from the steps of Downing Street at 6 p.m. Announcing the applause, the Prime Minister said Captain Tom has dedicated his life to serving others and encouraged people to join in a “national applause” in his memory. Captain Tom passed away yesterday at the age of 100.



Image: PA

He added, “Now we all have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all he stood for and believed in. “This is why I encourage everyone to join in a national applause for Captain Tom and all those health workers he has raised money for at 6 p.m. tonight.” The House of Commons was silent at the start of the weekly PMQ session in memory of Captain Tom and others who lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more: Queen pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore after his death at the age of 100 Read more: ‘He united us all ” – Boris Johnson pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore President Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “His dignity and determination to raise funds to support NHS charities have caught the mood of the country at the most difficult time. “He embodied the best of our values.” Captain Tom’s grandson today paid an incredible touching and personal tribute to his grandfather, saying he “expected nothing” in return for his actions. Tom Teixeira said he wanted to share his memories of what Captain Tom looked like ‘as a grandfather’ to James O’Brien and LBC listeners after a deluge of heartwarming messages in support of his actions . He told James, “He’s what you see on TV. He’s just a go-getter. He doesn’t slow down for anyone, even at 100 with a Zimmer frame. “I remember growing up with him, we would go cycling along a railroad track in Gravesend and he wasn’t slowing down for me. He would just keep going.” James asked how Captain Tom reacted to the sudden fame and celebration surrounding his 100-lap challenge. Tom said his grandfather “always liked a challenge” and being a typical Yorkshireman “continued”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos