Muhyiddin meets Jokowi in Jakarta tomorrow





Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will pay a two-day official visit to Indonesia starting tomorrow, responding to the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The Prime Minister and his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, are scheduled to arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta at 5 p.m. Western Indonesia Time. Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar said it was Muhyiddin’s first visit since he was appointed 8th Prime Minister on March 1, 2020. “There are several things which touch the interests of the two countries and which require a discussion at the highest level face to face and heart to heart,” he said today at a press conference at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta. On Friday, the prime minister will receive a nationwide welcome at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta, after which the two leaders will hold a four-point discussion before issuing a joint press release. “Among the issues that should be discussed are the issue of palm oil discrimination, fog issues, potential investments and business joint ventures, the implementation of the Reciprocal Green Route (RGL) and cooperative efforts to fight COVID-19, “he said. Zainal Abidin said the prime minister’s visit program will take place under a strict health protocol environment, including pre-departure, post-arrival screening, as well as quarantine for delegates upon their return to Malaysia Friday night. “Recognizing the importance of the Malaysia-Indonesia bilateral relationship and the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister himself requested that the visit take place briefly and in small delegations. “Indonesia also respects this request, originally the national celebration was planned to be held at the Bogor Palace but later changed to Istana Merdeka in Jakarta because Indonesia understands the situation and the importance of logistics during the pandemic” , he said. Indonesia is Malaysia’s 9th largest trading partner in the world and 3rd among ASEAN countries. “In 2020, the total bilateral trade recorded is RM 66.17 billion (USD 15.7 billion), while Malaysia’s total investment in Indonesia is second in Indonesia with USD 1,045.3 million,” he said. he declared. Previously, several world leaders have also visited Indonesia and met with Jokowi during the COVID pandemic, including Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in October 2020, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in October 2020 and Chinese Foreign Minister. Wang Yi (January 13, 2021). . Meanwhile, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein is also expected to arrive tomorrow morning, and will hold a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. – Appointed

