Jokowi orders micro-level imposition of public activity restriction





The president urged to apply a micro-based or local approach Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has insisted on enacting public activity restrictions (PPKM) at the micro or local level. “At the limited cabinet meeting that just happened, the president gave guidance, for COVID-19 to be dealt with more effectively by maximizing the effectiveness of the PPKM. The president urged to apply a micro-based approach or at the local level, “said the coordinating minister. for economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto said at a virtual press conference after Wednesday’s meeting. The micro approach aims to apply the PPKM, starting at the village and neighborhood levels (RT and RW), and involving the central working group down to the smaller units of the COVID-19 working group. “Of course, the activities are important for increasing community discipline in law enforcement,” Hartarto noted. In addition, the Minister noted that the involvement of civilian law enforcement agencies, such as Babinsa, Babinkamtibmas and Satpol PP, in operations, with the help of the military (TNI) and the police (Polri) in the PPKM implementation is not for law enforcement but also for tracing. The government will be attentive to the needs of the community and will conduct a dynamic assessment of the implementation of the PPKM. “The government will focus on 98 regions implementing the PPKM,” he revealed. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian recently released Ministerial Instruction Number 2 of 2021 on extending PPKM to Java and Bali to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The head of the information center of the Ministry of the Interior Benni Irwan confirmed the ministerial instruction signed on January 22, 2021. The PPKM imposed in seven provinces – Jakarta, West Java, Banten, Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java and Bali – is extended for two more weeks, from January 26 to February 8. The previous period of the PPKM was from January 11 to January 25, 2021. Related News: PPKM remains ineffective as Jakarta struggles to manage family clusters

