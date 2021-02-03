Boris Johnson ordered to stop ‘sound clips’ and intervene to help struggling British fishermen | Politics | News





Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recently accused of betraying coastal communities who voted for Brexit in 2016 and helped secure their huge majority in the Commons in the 2019 general election. Since the implementation of the trade deal On January 1, fisheries experienced problems exporting to the mainland with increased red tape and red tape due to Brexit blamed for delays in sending fish to the EU. Now Boris Johnson has been asked to cut the sound bites and start tackling the issues facing British fishermen.

When asked if the customs issues facing the industry were just ‘start-up issues’, UK fisherman Charlie Samways told BBC Business:These are certainly not starting issues. “This is one of my big problems with the sound clips coming out right now. “These are bigger issues that require faster action.” JUSTIN: Ireland breaks ranks against savage von der Leyen for vaccine

He continued, “I felt there was always bound to be some sort of paperwork check. “But it’s excessive. “We hear from larger fleet owners than IIt won’t be long before they consider other options, “Whether it is to move their catch to European markets to sell them.” READ MORE: Von der Leyen could QUIT due to EU vaccine stuffing

Mr Farage said: “The fisheries agreement is so horrible it’s not true. “We still have French, Dutch and Belgian trawlers fishing as far as six miles off the Kent coast in a pretty much unregulated manner, and there isn’t much we can do about it. This is unacceptable. “We still have factory ships operating in the English Channel which catch hundreds of thousands of herring and mackerel every day, all those fish that are vital parts of the food chain. He added that there was genuine “anger among the fishermen in the community” as many believed they had been abandoned by the government in order to strike a trade deal.







