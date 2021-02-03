Will Twitter then ban Iran’s supreme leader?

Ironically, although Khamenei is a prominent user of the service, Twitter has been banned in Iran since 2009 following disputed elections that led to massive anti-government protests. Average Iranians can only access the platform by using VPNs to bypass government controls. With the space for free speech tightly constrained in Iran, Twitter provides a rare platform for Iranians inside and outside the country to publicly confront their leaders.

But now, following the suspension of then-President Donald Trump after a riot on the United States Capitol on January 6, some Iranian dissidents and activists are asking: why not Khamenei too?

From a national perspective, it makes sense that many Iranians are removing Khameneis’ account simply because it’s like a double standard imposed on them by their leaders, said Simin Kargar, human rights researcher. man and technology and non-resident Washington researcher. based at Atlantic Councils DFRLab.

From a content moderation point of view, I think after Twitter banned Trump they entered a very murky area, she continued. Because now they are under pressure from all sides to be consistent with their policies and that makes things much more difficult.

The Trump effect

The Twitter brand benefits financially from the fact that its platform is the go-to source for politicians, media and other influential figures and powerful actors. But the company has long faced accusations that have been urgently renewed since Trump left office that it has allowed hate speech to flow freely.

I am not of the opinion that the Khameneis account should be banned because he is a dictator or because he oversees a country that censors Twitter, Mahsa Alimardani, a researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute and the UK organization of human rights Article 19, wrote in a message. I think he should be banned because he has consistently violated Twitters’ terms of service and delivered problematic content.

Twitter said it allows controversial posts from public figures to stay put so people can engage with what they say. He also distinguished between vague calls for violence that he allows to remain and specific threats against individuals or groups which he believes warrant retaliation.

In late January, Twitter suspended an account linked to Khamenei after sharing an image hinting at violence against Trump, although the platform said it had closed it for being a fake unverified Khamenei account, a disputed characterization by Iranian analysts. Two weeks before that, Twitter deleted a tweet from Khamenei questioning the reliability of the US and UK coronavirus vaccines, which he said broke rules banning the sharing of disinformation about the virus.

In July, during a hearing in Israel’s parliament, a Twitter representative defended the decision to allow Khamenei’s posts, such as the one calling Israel a cancerous tumor.

Foreign policy background rumors on political and economic issues generally don’t violate our Twitter rules, said Ylwa Pettersson, Twitters’ policy manager for the Nordic countries and Israel, via video conference, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya saudi reported.

If a tweet from a global leader breaks Twitter rules but there is a clear public interest value in keeping the tweet on the service, we may place it behind a notice that provides context for the violation and allows people to click if they want. to view the content, depending on the company standards, last updated on its website in 2019.

Twitter and Khamenei have clashed before: In 2019, the company suspended the Persian account of Iranian leaders until it deleted a tweet calling for violence against author Salman Rushdie, who was repeatedly threatened by the former Iranian supreme leader three years ago. decades. Twitter later said Khamenei’s tweets questioning the Holocaust could stand still, amid the controversy that ensued.

The problem with Twitter is that there isn’t a clear set of rules on an account’s ban threshold, Alimardani wrote. Chaos must have erupted in the United States before Twitter overturned its global leader policies and banned Trump. It doesn’t seem clear what threshold Khamenei would have to push to get there, but if the Khamenei account was a normal account [it] would have probably lost his last shot with Twitter and would have been banned.

Locked outside

Iran, under Khameneis’ leadership since 1989, has blocked access to Twitter, among other social media platforms and applications such as Facebook and Telegram, and more recently has targeted Signal. Nevertheless, many Iranian officials are still on this platform, as are the Iranians bypassing the filtration. Khamenei has Twitter accounts in Persian, English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish.

Some have argued that it is because of Iran’s top-down repression of human rights that keeping global access open to Iranians online, even if that includes Khamenei, remains essential.

Kargar described the use of Twitters by Iranian officials such as Khamenei as an extension of the government’s foreign policy. In contrast, she said, Iranians in Iran and in the Diaspora are using it as a kind of pressure arm to counter such official rhetoric.

Amir Rashidi, an Iranian-focused internet security and digital rights researcher, agreed that, on the one hand, Trumps’ ban raised a host of unanswered questions about the company’s treatment of others in the country. power.

If they apply a rule to Trump, that rule must apply to Khamenei or Putin or Erdogan or whoever, he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

But Rashidi warned that Khamenei’s removal from Twitter could have negative effects for Iranians while playing into the hands of Iranian leaders seeking to cut the country off the internet as part of an effort to restrict free speech.

If you remove Khamenei from Twitter, you are not doing Khamenei anything wrong, he said, noting that the Supreme Leader and his supporters have a strong presence on online and media platforms in Iran, which are tightly controlled. But by keeping access to Twitter, you get powerful tools for civil society who want to publicly criticize Iranian officials, he said.

Iranians, he said, cannot openly criticize their leaders on the streets. You can go to Twitter with an anonymous account and say whatever you want to Khamenei and anyone else, Rashidi said.

In recent years, Iran has developed its own national internet and alternative platforms to popular applications such as Telegram and Gmail. When the government shuts down internet access as it does in times of unrest, such as the anti-government protests in 2019, people can still access their local banks, emails, and other national sites online.

Iran’s goal for the Internet is to locate the Internet, whatever is inside the country, Rashidi said. So if you cut off access to international services, you are doing this project a favor. You help [Irans government] to make their Internet more localized.

Under Trump, Washington increased US economic sanctions that cut Iran off from most global banking and financial networks, as well as limited access to online platforms such as Amazon Web Services. Movements like that made them [the government] a favor, Rashidi said.