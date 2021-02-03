Biden, Honorary Congressional Police Officer Killed in Capitol Riot | Donald Trump News





Officer Brian Sicknick is the fifth person to lie in honor on the Capitol, a special designation for American civilians.

U.S. Congressmen on Wednesday paid gloomy tributes to Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died defending the Capitol against a crowd of far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The cremated remains of Sicknick, who died of his injuries the day after the January 6 attack, arrived Tuesday evening to lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda until Wednesday noon.

After a prayer of invocation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer began the commemoration by saying that Sicknick had been a member of the Capitol Police and a peacekeeper for 12 years, not only on duty, but in spirit.

The Democratic leader did not know Sicknck, but speaking with his colleagues and family, Schumer said he got to know the fallen officer.

Schumer described Sicknick as a kind, humble man with deep strength, and the high price Sicknick was forced to pay was an insane tragedy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the United States will never forget the sacrifice of Sicknicks to protect the United States Congress.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a ceremony for the late US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington on February 3, 2021 [Carlos Barria/Pool via Reuters]Ahead of the ceremony, Democratic and Republican leaders in the US Congress visited the rotunda for the ceremony. One by one, the other Sicknicks Capitol Police officers approached the container with the remains and waved.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid tribute to Sicknick on Tuesday evening. Biden and his wife stood before the remains, hands over heart, in silent tribute to Sicknick.

The Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill saw Trump supporters storm the building and interrupt the electoral count after then-President Trump urged National Mall supporters to fight like hell for reverse his defeat.

Trump and his allies had been pushing refuted claims about the election giving Biden victory for months before the riot. Four others died in the violence.

An explosion caused by police ammunition is seen as supporters of then-US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]Sicknick, 42, was pepper sprayed and hit on the head during the riot, according to his father. An ambulance team resuscitated him twice as he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He died the next day.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Sicknick was injured while physically engaging with protesters, although a final cause of death has yet to be determined.

No charges have been laid in this case, but federal and local law enforcement has laid charges against more than 130 rioters.

The incident led to Trump’s historic second indictment and next week he will face trial in the Senate on incitement to insurgency.

Trump’s lawyers argued on Tuesday that lawmakers could not legally impeach a former president and he once again fueled allegations of electoral fraud.

Since the 19th century, the coffins of about three dozen distinguished Americans have been honored on Capitol Hill. Twelve were former presidents who, along with other government officials, judges and military leaders would be in the state.

The honor category was created after two Capitol Hill police officers were fatally injured in 1998 by a gunman who ran into the offices of then-majority Tom DeLay.

United States Capitol Police officers await the remains of the late Brian Sicknick, a US Capitol Police Officer, who died Jan. 7 of injuries sustained in the Jan. 6 attack on the building [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via Reuters]Sicknick, who had served in the New Jersey Air National Guard, joined the Capitol Police in 2008. Following the tribute ceremony, his remains will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, the historic military cemetery located a few miles from the US Capitol in Virginia.

Sicknick is the fifth American to lie in honor in the Rotunda. The others who have been honored are John Gibson and Jacob Chestnut Jr, the Capitol policemen killed in 1998; civil rights leader Rosa Parks, who died in 2005; and Reverend Billy Graham, who passed away in 2018.

